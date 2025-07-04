UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - Politico

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
10:29 AM • 10889 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 38919 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 111538 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 169453 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 157844 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 160838 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 100445 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 92787 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44864 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 31083 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
32%
751mm
Popular news
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 22909 views
Russian army withdrew its missile carriers from the Black SeaJuly 4, 03:36 AM • 9141 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 60610 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68191 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 20399 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 141863 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 147369 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 140420 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 152774 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 197672 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68765 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 130873 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 108330 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 111281 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 113536 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Next week, the UK will host a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine. President Zelenskyy will join remotely from Rome, where he is participating in a conference.

UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - Politico

Next week, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the summit in the UK, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place – a loose partnership of Western countries that pledge support to Ukraine. According to an official from the Élysée Palace in Paris, some leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will join the meeting remotely from Rome, where the Ukrainian head of state is participating in a conference dedicated to supporting Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

A summit of the coalition of the willing, led by the President of France and the Prime Minister of Great Britain, will take place... The agenda includes how to keep Ukraine combat-ready, how to increase pressure on Russia, and how to continue working on the next steps.

- the official told the publication on condition of anonymity.

Details

The Prime Minister's Office at Downing Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment. At this stage, it is unclear which leaders of the coalition, which includes over thirty countries, will travel to Britain.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will join the talks from the headquarters in Northwood, where NATO's Maritime Command is located.

The coalition of the willing is led by France and the United Kingdom. The goal of the alliance is to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Its members have not met since March due to disagreements over any military means of US support and the need for Washington's support for a possible deployment of support troops in Ukraine.

As US President Donald Trump failed to engage Moscow in ceasefire talks, the dialogue among Europeans focused on Ukraine's needs as Russia intensifies its air attacks, shelling Kyiv and other cities.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has suspended deliveries of promised air defense missiles to Ukraine due to fears that US weapons arsenals have been depleted too much. Ukrainian officials warn that freezing aid will only encourage Russia.

The aforementioned official from the Élysée Palace denied any change in the coalition's priorities, which from the very beginning focused on Ukraine's military needs.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine is defending Europe's security, so NATO partners will continue to support it. According to him, a significant strengthening of NATO is a strong result for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can count on us and NATO. The fact that we are significantly strengthening NATO today is a strong and positive result for Ukraine.

- Merz wrote.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Élysée Palace
Keir Starmer
The Pentagon
Rome
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9