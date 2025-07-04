In the event of the transfer of the capital's Gulliver shopping mall to the management of a company with a "Russian trace", not "nameless" officials should be held accountable for this, but first and foremost the leadership of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, which is obliged to check all risks at the competition stage and prevent threats to national security. Otherwise, this is not just an official error, but an official crime, writes UNN.

Details

The second competition for the management of the capital's Gulliver shopping mall is entering its final stage. Two participants remain in the race: "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" PE and "Alakor City" LLC. The latter had already participated in the first competition for the selection of a manager for "Gulliver" and was then removed from the race due to the Russian citizenship of its owner, Dmytro Adamovsky, which was confirmed by intelligence agencies as a result of the company's verification.

Companies linked to citizens of the aggressor state are not allowed to participate in public tenders for the management or disposal of state property. Therefore, the presence of "Alakor City" in the second round already raises many questions and looks like at least official negligence.

Lawyer Oleh Shram, in an exclusive comment to UNN, emphasized that risks can emerge at any stage of the competition and must be checked.

If there is such information (about ties with the Russian Federation - ed.), it must be most thoroughly checked to avoid any risks. The same applies, for example, to the transfer of property for management, and any other decisions where persons who have a connection, citizenship, business, or any other ties with the aggressor country, so that they do not get the opportunity to influence or manage state property. - he emphasized.

According to him, any information about ties with the Russian Federation must be thoroughly checked to prevent risks.

Despite the public outcry, "Alakor City" not only remained in the competition but also still has a chance to take over the management of a commercial object in the very center of Kyiv. And here the key question arises: who will be held responsible?

"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"

This cannot be a "nameless ARMA". These must be specific officials who signed, approved, did not check, or turned a blind eye. First and foremost, this refers to the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, who, as the head of the agency, is responsible for its work, decisions, and results.

For more details on who Dmytro Adamovsky is and how he is connected to the inner circle of former President Petro Poroshenko, follow the link: https://unn.ua/news/arma-mozhe-viddaty-trts-huliver-v-upravlinnia-rosiianynu-foto

Recall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has repeatedly been at the center of scandals involving seized property. Recently, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, reported that the head of ARMA had concluded the third asset management agreement for 2025 – the seized asset is being transferred to the management of individuals likely connected to the Russian owner. The head of the anti-corruption committee called the situation a "two-step move," as Olena Duma initially stated that she would not allow Russian owners to manage assets, but then "calmly chose a company as manager… which the investigation considers connected to those same owners."