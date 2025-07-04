Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged

Due to a massive Russian attack, there is a threat of collapse in one of the residential buildings in the capital.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service, Svitlana Vodolaga, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Currently, we are working in two districts of the capital at six locations where our help is most needed. These include residential buildings, administrative buildings, and civilian infrastructure. At this location, behind (Vodolaga - ed.), the inter-floor ceilings, between the 2nd and 3rd floors, are damaged. There is a threat of collapse, so rescuers are working on site. We are not allowing residents into the premises yet, because it poses a danger. - Vodolaga said.

She reported that a fire and rescue unit was damaged.

As a result of the attack, one of our fire and rescue units, which responds to emergencies most frequently in Kyiv, was damaged, but the personnel were not injured. - Vodolaga stated.

She also commented on whether people could be under the rubble.

Previously, in the residential sector, we have no information that people could be under the rubble. As for other locations, the probability may exist. That is, there is no definitive information. There are no fatalities at the moment. - Vodolaga said.

She noted that the number of casualties may vary.

Because we had over 20 casualties, but the numbers may change, as people can independently seek medical attention. - added the State Emergency Service spokeswoman.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4: high level of air pollution recorded

Addition

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, there are over 20 damaged locations, affecting 6 districts of the capital, mostly Solomianskyi.

Currently, 23 people have been reported injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack.