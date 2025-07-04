Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 10040 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 28739 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 130279 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 122192 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 133265 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 85725 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 82605 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 53213 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43351 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30616 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.2m/s
39%
751mm
Popular news
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injuredJuly 3, 10:36 PM • 71647 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 46594 views
Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion productsJuly 4, 12:38 AM • 12105 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 22182 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 8253 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 101649 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 107309 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 101894 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 114564 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 160290 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 8643 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 110801 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 90185 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 94528 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 98063 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2006 views

In Kyiv, due to a massive Russian attack, there is a threat of collapse of inter-floor ceilings between the 2nd and 3rd floors in one of the residential buildings. The fire and rescue unit was damaged, but the personnel were not injured.

Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged

Due to a massive Russian attack, there is a threat of collapse in one of the residential buildings in the capital.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service, Svitlana Vodolaga, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Currently, we are working in two districts of the capital at six locations where our help is most needed. These include residential buildings, administrative buildings, and civilian infrastructure. At this location, behind (Vodolaga - ed.), the inter-floor ceilings, between the 2nd and 3rd floors, are damaged. There is a threat of collapse, so rescuers are working on site. We are not allowing residents into the premises yet, because it poses a danger.

- Vodolaga said.

She reported that a fire and rescue unit was damaged.

As a result of the attack, one of our fire and rescue units, which responds to emergencies most frequently in Kyiv, was damaged, but the personnel were not injured.

- Vodolaga stated.

She also commented on whether people could be under the rubble.

Previously, in the residential sector, we have no information that people could be under the rubble. As for other locations, the probability may exist. That is, there is no definitive information. There are no fatalities at the moment.

- Vodolaga said.

She noted that the number of casualties may vary.

Because we had over 20 casualties, but the numbers may change, as people can independently seek medical attention.

- added the State Emergency Service spokeswoman.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4: high level of air pollution recorded04.07.25, 09:56 • 490 views

Addition

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, there are over 20 damaged locations, affecting 6 districts of the capital, mostly Solomianskyi.

Currently, 23 people have been reported injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9