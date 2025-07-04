Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4: high level of air pollution recorded

As of the morning of July 4, the level of air pollution in Kyiv due to the massive Russian attack remains high. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The agency added that the radiation background in the capital remains normal. The causes of the deterioration of air quality were named as fires caused by the massive Russian shelling on the night of July 3-4.

Officials also urged Kyiv residents not to stay outdoors until the situation stabilizes, not to ventilate premises, and to maintain water balance - if there is an air purifier, turn it on to the maximum.

People with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases should pay special attention to these tips – stated the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing SaveEcoBot, reported on the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv. The air quality index is 83, and in some areas, a harmful level of pollution has been recorded.

UNN also reported on changes in traffic, particularly buses, in the Ukrainian capital due to the Russian strike. The police urge drivers to take these changes into account when planning their routes.