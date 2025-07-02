Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90 2 July 2025

Science fiction legend Peter-Henry Schroeder, known for his role as the shooter Peter-Henry in the series "Star Trek: Enterprise", passed away in June at the Veterans Medical Center in Florida surrounded by his family. The actor, who hoped to return to filming until the very end, is survived by a daughter, a son, and two grandchildren. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Peter reportedly "died peacefully" in June surrounded by his family members at the Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Florida. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Deadline reports that during the last days before his death, Peter-Henry repeatedly asked when he would be discharged from the hospital.

"When are you taking me out of here? I need to go back to Los Angeles for work," he told doctors and family.

"Our thoughts are with Schroeder's family and loved ones," the "Star Trek" fan page wrote.

His funeral will be held in Los Angeles with military honors, where he will be buried at the Virginia National Cemetery. The actor is survived by his daughter Valerie Lynn and son Peter Henry II, daughter-in-law Felicia Christiani Bass, and grandchildren Peter Henry III and Jarred Michael. The family requested that instead of flowers, condolences be expressed through donations to the Human and Animal Life Foundation.

His memorial page stated that Schroeder valued his life and declared: "I have had a long and fulfilling life, and I thank God for it."

Addition

Before becoming an actor, Schroeder served in the US Army and was on active military duty during the protracted Korean War, which ended in 1953.

After returning from service, Peter-Henry spent the next 70 years of his life as an actor, artist, filmmaker, producer, and director in film, television, theatrical productions, and music. Peter-Henry is also known for working with Alan Alda and Meryl Streep on the critically acclaimed drama "The Seduction of Joe Tynan."

He also appeared in an episode of the legendary American comedy series "Cheers," alongside Kirstie Alley, Kelsey Grammer, and Bebe Neuwirth. However, he gained fame for "Star Trek: Enterprise," a television version of the long-running science fiction series from the 2000s, which ran for four seasons.

The actor also founded his own production company, PHS Productions, to realize his own projects. His last screen appearance was in 2020 in the film "Sammy-Gate," where he played Santo Trafficante.

