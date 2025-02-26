Transformers and Star Trek screenwriter Roberto Orci dies

Famous Hollywood screenwriter and producer Roberto Orci died at the age of 51 from kidney failure. This was reported by Gizmodo, according to UNN.

Details

Orci became world famous for his collaboration with Alex Kurtzman. Together, they have created a number of cult films and TV series, including Mission Impossible 3, Star Trek, Transformers, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

As the publication notes, there was a time when everything these two took on turned to gold.

In 2014, Orci and Kurtzman ended their creative collaboration: Kurtzman focused on the Star Trek series, while Orci worked on the relaunch of Hawaii Five-0, which ran for 10 years. Despite the separation of their career paths, their names remain inextricably linked.

Orci's career began in the late 1990s with work on the popular series Hercules: Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess. Later he joined the Bad Robot team and collaborated with J.J. Abrams on Spy and Life Aquatic. The release of Transformers in 2007 and Star Trek in 2009 only strengthened his reputation.

Orci has worked on many projects throughout his career, including Cowboys and Aliens, the Sleepy Hollow series, the adaptation of Area of Darkness, and his own series Matador.

Despite his creative ups and downs, Orci was one of those who shaped modern Hollywood and made a significant contribution to the development of genre cinema, the publication writes.

At 51, one would assume that Orsi had several decades of noteworthy projects ahead of him. Orsay had a dream career that ended too soon, the publication notes.

