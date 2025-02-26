Transformers and Star Trek screenwriter Roberto Orci dies

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 47316 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 90492 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115502 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107249 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150361 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120335 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136009 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134013 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127720 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 28038 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 37160 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120232 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 50411 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 41095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120232 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150361 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193439 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193781 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123801 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125953 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155640 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136062 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143516 views
Transformers and Star Trek screenwriter Roberto Orci dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21065 views

Hollywood screenwriter and producer Roberto Orci has died at the age of 51 from kidney failure. He is known for his work on the Transformers, Star Trek, and Mission Impossible 3 films.

Famous Hollywood screenwriter and producer Roberto Orci died at the age of 51 from kidney failure. This was reported by Gizmodo, according to UNN.

Details 

Orci became world famous for his collaboration with Alex Kurtzman. Together, they have created a number of cult films and TV series, including Mission Impossible 3, Star Trek, Transformers, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

As the publication notes, there was a time when everything these two took on turned to gold.

In 2014, Orci and Kurtzman ended their creative collaboration: Kurtzman focused on the Star Trek series, while Orci worked on the relaunch of Hawaii Five-0, which ran for 10 years. Despite the separation of their career paths, their names remain inextricably linked.

Orci's career began in the late 1990s with work on the popular series Hercules: Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess. Later he joined the Bad Robot team and collaborated with J.J. Abrams on Spy and Life Aquatic. The release of Transformers in 2007 and Star Trek in 2009 only strengthened his reputation.

Orci has worked on many projects throughout his career, including Cowboys and Aliens, the Sleepy Hollow series, the adaptation of Area of Darkness, and his own series Matador. 

Despite his creative ups and downs, Orci was one of those who shaped modern Hollywood and made a significant contribution to the development of genre cinema, the publication writes.

At 51, one would assume that Orsi had several decades of noteworthy projects ahead of him. Orsay had a dream career that ended too soon, the publication notes.

Roberta Flack, the Queen of Soul, known for the song Killing Me Softly, has died24.02.25, 18:55 • 21892 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World

