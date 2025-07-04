$41.810.01
Kyiv under massive Russian attack: debris damaged houses in 5 districts of the capital, there are casualties (updated)
10:36 PM • 28933 views
Kyiv under massive Russian attack: debris damaged houses in 5 districts of the capital, there are casualties (updated)
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 76690 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 67707 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 66788 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 81443 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 100812 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 65774 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 65559 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 41561 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29915 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Menu
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 309 views

Donald Trump stated that the US did not stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, despite concerns about the depletion of its own arsenals. He criticized the Biden administration for excessive withdrawal of weapons from the US.

US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump

The United States of America continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, despite concerns about the depletion of its own arsenals. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, reports UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump, in response to a journalist's question about why arms supplies to Ukraine were suspended, Trump replied: "We did not stop. We are providing weapons, and we have already provided a lot. We are working with them, trying to help, but we have not stopped supplies."

At the same time, Trump criticized the current administration of former President Joe Biden, accusing it of excessive withdrawal of weapons from the United States.

"Biden has virtually emptied our country by giving away all the weapons. We need to make sure we have enough for ourselves," he added.

Recall

On Tuesday, July 1, the US suspended the shipment of some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about dwindling domestic stockpiles. The decision was made by Elbridge Colby, head of the Pentagon's policy department, after reviewing the Pentagon's ammunition stockpiles.

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military reserves. This decision is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military assistance to other countries.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
The Pentagon
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Tesla
