US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump

The United States of America continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, despite concerns about the depletion of its own arsenals. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, reports UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump, in response to a journalist's question about why arms supplies to Ukraine were suspended, Trump replied: "We did not stop. We are providing weapons, and we have already provided a lot. We are working with them, trying to help, but we have not stopped supplies."

At the same time, Trump criticized the current administration of former President Joe Biden, accusing it of excessive withdrawal of weapons from the United States.

"Biden has virtually emptied our country by giving away all the weapons. We need to make sure we have enough for ourselves," he added.

Recall

On Tuesday, July 1, the US suspended the shipment of some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about dwindling domestic stockpiles. The decision was made by Elbridge Colby, head of the Pentagon's policy department, after reviewing the Pentagon's ammunition stockpiles.

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military reserves. This decision is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military assistance to other countries.