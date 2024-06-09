Czech Republic can help Ukraine train pilots for F-16 and Gripen

The Czech Republic can help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and Gripen aircraft. This was stated by Czech Defense Minister Jana Chernokhova, reports UNN with reference to České noviny.

Recently, Western countries have also been trying to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. According to Chernokhova, the Czech Republic welcomed the German initiative in this area, in which it also took part.

We are talking not only about providing anti-missile systems, but also about aircraft and training pilots on these aircraft. We can offer countries training on F-16 and Gripen aircraft. The state-owned enterprise LOM Prague has the capacity to do this, which has repeatedly provided a proposal to the Ukrainian side Chernokhova noted.

Chernokhova, like Czech prime minister Petr Fiala or foreign minister Jan Lipavski, is in favor of Ukraine using the supplied military materials at its own discretion.

"In any case, there is no violation of international law on the part of Ukraine, which, according to international law, as an attacked country has the right to defend itself in the way that it considers necessary," Chernokhova said.

Addition

Chernokova reported that the Czech Republic can train 4 thousand Ukrainian servicemen this year, but on the territory of its own country. Prague does not plan to send instructors to Ukraine.