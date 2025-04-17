Zelensky announced new sanctions packages: who will be included
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelensky announced the introduction of new sanctions. They will be directed against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, reports UNN.
Two important sanctions packages will be introduced tomorrow against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect a new NSDC decision on sanctions against four individuals, including former Ukrainian politicians Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Klyuyev.