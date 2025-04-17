Zelensky announced new sanctions packages: who will be included

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Two important sanctions packages will be introduced tomorrow against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect a new NSDC decision on sanctions against four individuals, including former Ukrainian politicians Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Klyuyev.