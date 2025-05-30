Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

In the Sumy region, as of the morning of May 30, the situation remains difficult, but controlled. In some areas, enemy offensive actions continue, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel Russian attacks, there is a certain "gray zone" in which the most active hostilities are being conducted, and local residents are being evacuated. This was stated on the telethon by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, on Friday, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"As of this morning, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive operations. The situation is difficult. At the same time, communication with the military command is 24/7, there is an understanding of the situation, security and evacuation measures are being taken, so the situation remains controlled," the head of the RMA said.

"Gray area"

Hryhorov did not give a clear answer to the question about the number of settlements occupied by the Russians.

"There is currently no such information, as the front line is flexible, as are the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There is a certain gray zone in which the most active hostilities are being conducted," he noted.

Evacuation

According to the head of the RMA, 202 settlements in Sumy region are subject to evacuation.

"These are 18 territorial frontline communities in four districts. Evacuation is very active here. It is being actively carried out by the police, the State Emergency Service, the volunteer movement, public organizations, and state authorities. More than 500 people have been evacuated in a week. Evacuation is most actively carried out in Sumy, Shostka, and Konotop districts. 51 people were evacuated over the past day," Hryhorov said.

The zone of forced evacuation is not currently being expanded.

According to Hryhorov, there were cases when local residents do not want to leave their homes and leave the zone of attack. Citizens write refusals to evacuate.

The head of the RMA also stressed that the enemy is hitting civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities.

On the eve of the last bells and graduation parties, the Sumy military administration does not approve such events, taking into account the events and the threat to life. According to him, local residents are understanding and adhere to security measures.

Let us remind you

As of May 29, fighting continued in the Sumy region near the Khotyn and Yunakiv communities, and the Russians are trying to penetrate the villages. The authorities are calling for evacuation.