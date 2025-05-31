Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

As a result of an enemy attack on a frontline village in the Pologivskyi district, a 9-year-old girl died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a 16-year-old boy was also injured in the Russian attack.

The Russians targeted residential buildings with KABs. One house was destroyed - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He added that several houses, cars and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave.

Recall

Two people died and five more were injured as a result of the attacks carried out by the enemy on May 29 in the Pologivskyi and Vasylivskyi districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.