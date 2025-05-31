Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
May 30, 04:58 PM • 21068 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 66906 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 75036 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 72985 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 112541 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 104517 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 60435 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33641 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 30705 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 154023 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news

The SBI detained the former deputy head of the Supreme Economic Court Yemelyanov when he was leaving the court: details

May 30, 05:58 PM • 8100 views

Africa is split by a volcanic superplume: what is known about the tectonic fault

May 30, 06:46 PM • 9238 views

russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine with strategic aviation - National Security and Defense Council

10:03 PM • 4576 views

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

11:38 PM • 7532 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

02:31 AM • 6250 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 66207 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 87848 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 98752 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 112544 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 104518 views
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 34064 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 69297 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 58565 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 133588 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 125099 views
Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

A 9-year-old child was killed as a result of a KAB strike on a frontline village in the Pology district. A 16-year-old teenager was injured.

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

As a result of an enemy attack on a frontline village in the Pologivskyi district, a 9-year-old girl died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a 16-year-old boy was also injured in the Russian attack.

The Russians targeted residential buildings with KABs. One house was destroyed

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He added that several houses, cars and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave.

Recall

Two people died and five more were injured as a result of the attacks carried out by the enemy on May 29 in the Pologivskyi and Vasylivskyi districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

