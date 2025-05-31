Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed
Kyiv • UNN
A 9-year-old child was killed as a result of a KAB strike on a frontline village in the Pology district. A 16-year-old teenager was injured.
As a result of an enemy attack on a frontline village in the Pologivskyi district, a 9-year-old girl died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, a 16-year-old boy was also injured in the Russian attack.
The Russians targeted residential buildings with KABs. One house was destroyed
He added that several houses, cars and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave.
Recall
Two people died and five more were injured as a result of the attacks carried out by the enemy on May 29 in the Pologivskyi and Vasylivskyi districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.