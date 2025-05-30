$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 16252 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 49509 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 64455 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 62812 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 100855 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 99209 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 58553 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33161 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 30292 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153837 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Senator Graham: Ukrainians are the kings of drones, with whom we need to cooperate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Senator Lindsey Graham stated that Ukrainians are the most experienced in using drones in war. The US is cooperating with Ukraine in this area and establishing business ties.

Senator Graham: Ukrainians are the kings of drones, with whom we need to cooperate

Ukrainians are the kings of drones, and it would be crazy not to cooperate with them. This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham during a visit to Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to "We-Ukraine".

Details

According to him, Ukrainians are the most experienced in the use of drones in the war. But he also added that Ukraine is lucky to have large deposits of minerals.

Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week30.05.25, 20:46 • 1448 views

Ukraine is lucky to be sitting on top of trillions of dollars of critical minerals needed for the 21st century economy. Now we have a business relationship. I expect this business relationship to extend to the military sphere, that the American military-industrial complex will sell weapons that we have developed to Ukraine... Ukrainians are the kings of drones. You excel in drone warfare, you are the most experienced people on the planet in how to make a drone and how to use it... And it would be crazy not to take advantage of your knowledge and start cooperating with you 

- Graham said.

He added that this is why the United States is cooperating with Ukrainians in the field of drones and is establishing business ties in the military sector.

Ukraine will not lose this war, it's Russian propaganda - Graham30.05.25, 21:11 • 1468 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Republican Party (United States)
Lindsey Graham
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
