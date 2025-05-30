Senator Graham: Ukrainians are the kings of drones, with whom we need to cooperate

Ukrainians are the kings of drones, and it would be crazy not to cooperate with them. This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham during a visit to Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to "We-Ukraine".

Details

According to him, Ukrainians are the most experienced in the use of drones in the war. But he also added that Ukraine is lucky to have large deposits of minerals.

Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Ukraine is lucky to be sitting on top of trillions of dollars of critical minerals needed for the 21st century economy. Now we have a business relationship. I expect this business relationship to extend to the military sphere, that the American military-industrial complex will sell weapons that we have developed to Ukraine... Ukrainians are the kings of drones. You excel in drone warfare, you are the most experienced people on the planet in how to make a drone and how to use it... And it would be crazy not to take advantage of your knowledge and start cooperating with you - Graham said.

He added that this is why the United States is cooperating with Ukrainians in the field of drones and is establishing business ties in the military sector.

Ukraine will not lose this war, it's Russian propaganda - Graham