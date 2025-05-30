Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he expects the US Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week.

He told reporters while in Kyiv, UNN reports, citing the "We are Ukraine" TV channel.

I expect the Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions next week. There are members of the House who are ready to act and you will see the steps of Congress. Trump said the next two weeks will be decisive. I don't see anything in the meeting in Istanbul on Monday that would give hope for Russia's peaceful intentions. When these two weeks pass, I think it will become clear to everyone that Russia is playing a game at the expense of the whole world, not just the United States. We are going to change this game for Russia," - Graham said.

He stressed that the game that Putin is playing will soon change. "The US will hit him, and hit him very hard, when it comes to sanctions. China, the game you are playing with Russia will soon change. If you continue to buy cheap Russian oil, the fuel of Putin's war machine, then all your goods coming to the US will be subject to a 500% duty," Graham said.

Addition

In early May, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that he has the support of 72 colleagues on a bill that would introduce new "devastating" sanctions against Russia and duties for countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not start serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.