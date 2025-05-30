$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Publications
Exclusives
Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Kyiv • UNN

 784 views

The US Senate will begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia as early as next week. Lindsey Graham stressed that the US will hit Putin hard with sanctions, and a 500% duty will be imposed on goods from China.

Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he expects the US Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week.

He told reporters while in Kyiv, UNN reports, citing the "We are Ukraine" TV channel.

I expect the Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions next week. There are members of the House who are ready to act and you will see the steps of Congress. Trump said the next two weeks will be decisive. I don't see anything in the meeting in Istanbul on Monday that would give hope for Russia's peaceful intentions. When these two weeks pass, I think it will become clear to everyone that Russia is playing a game at the expense of the whole world, not just the United States. We are going to change this game for Russia,"

- Graham said.

He stressed that the game that Putin is playing will soon change. "The US will hit him, and hit him very hard, when it comes to sanctions. China, the game you are playing with Russia will soon change. If you continue to buy cheap Russian oil, the fuel of Putin's war machine, then all your goods coming to the US will be subject to a 500% duty," Graham said.

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

Addition

In early May, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that he has the support of 72 colleagues on a bill that would introduce new "devastating" sanctions against Russia and duties for countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not start serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Senate
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Istanbul
China
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
