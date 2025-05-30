Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 101714 views

May 29, 10:11 AM • 125020 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 122173 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 112776 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198911 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 103739 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127476 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111690 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116509 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102325 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

May 29, 04:43 PM

May 29, 04:43 PM • 32877 views

Potato prices in Russia have increased by 173%, the authorities are buying it in Mongolia - CCD

May 29, 05:04 PM

May 29, 05:04 PM • 4290 views

Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

May 29, 05:14 PM

May 29, 05:14 PM • 6160 views

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

08:30 PM

08:30 PM • 2964 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

09:11 PM

09:11 PM • 5662 views
May 29, 01:16 PM • 101714 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198911 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM

May 28, 02:15 PM • 210791 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM

May 28, 05:00 AM • 287004 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

May 27, 03:12 PM • 297432 views
Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108226 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100950 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114207 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171800 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107997 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Relations between Trump and Putin have deteriorated, the US is increasing pressure. Trump has leverage: sanctions on oil, gas, financial embargo.

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

US President Donald Trump has the opportunity to harm Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the absence of progress in peace negotiations on the part of the Russian Federation. This is stated in the NBC News article, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that tensions between Trump and Putin have increased in recent weeks - the head of the White House is increasingly frustrated by the Kremlin's actions.

Now senior officials in the United States are increasing pressure on Trump to consider strengthening sanctions against Russia

- the article says.

The publication reminds that the US President stated that he would not approve the introduction of new restrictions against the aggressor country, because he does not want to spoil attempts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

But Trump may have no choice if hawks in the Senate get their way and can pass a bipartisan bill that provides for a 500% duty for buyers of Russian exports, including oil

- the publication notes.

The authors add that Trump has significant leverage over Russia. In particular, it concerns the introduction of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet, the imposition of secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian oil and gas, or even the introduction of a complete US financial embargo on Russia.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is refraining from imposing new sanctions against Russia because he does not want to interfere with his attempts to negotiate an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump may impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation as early as this week.

According to Politico sources, US President made it clear that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out. At the same time, he has not yet made a decision on whether to impose additional sanctions against Moscow.

US sanctions bill against Russia already supported by more than 80 senators21.05.25, 23:31 • 21529 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$63.18
Bitcoin
$104,886.10
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,335.85
Ethereum
$2,585.22