Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

US President Donald Trump has the opportunity to harm Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the absence of progress in peace negotiations on the part of the Russian Federation. This is stated in the NBC News article, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that tensions between Trump and Putin have increased in recent weeks - the head of the White House is increasingly frustrated by the Kremlin's actions.

Now senior officials in the United States are increasing pressure on Trump to consider strengthening sanctions against Russia - the article says.

The publication reminds that the US President stated that he would not approve the introduction of new restrictions against the aggressor country, because he does not want to spoil attempts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

But Trump may have no choice if hawks in the Senate get their way and can pass a bipartisan bill that provides for a 500% duty for buyers of Russian exports, including oil - the publication notes.

The authors add that Trump has significant leverage over Russia. In particular, it concerns the introduction of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet, the imposition of secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian oil and gas, or even the introduction of a complete US financial embargo on Russia.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is refraining from imposing new sanctions against Russia because he does not want to interfere with his attempts to negotiate an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump may impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation as early as this week.

According to Politico sources, US President made it clear that his patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is running out. At the same time, he has not yet made a decision on whether to impose additional sanctions against Moscow.

