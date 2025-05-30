Ukraine will not lose this war, it's Russian propaganda - Graham

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he would call on European partners to lower the price ceiling on oil, and stressed that Ukraine will not lose this war, it is Russian propaganda. Graham told reporters in Kyiv, UNN reports.

70% of Russian oil is bought by India and China. Next I go to Paris and then to Germany. I will urge European partners to lower the price ceiling, complicate Putin's economy, and increase OPEC production. If Europe does this, it will matter. It will hurt the Russian war machine if Europe goes down this path. Also, align sanctions against China. The Senate will act. We are returning to brief our colleagues. I will speak to the majority leader, and he will speak to the minority leader, Senator Schumer. Next week we will hold a briefing for Ukrainians in the Senate, and we are going to discuss this idea. Ukraine will not lose this war. This is Russian propaganda. If you look at the map a year ago and look at it today, it hasn't changed much - Graham said.

Recall

During a meeting with U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Russia is trying to make a mockery of diplomacy, hiding behind negotiations, and stressed the need to put pressure on Russia, including sanctions.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said that the United States may introduce duties of 500% for countries that buy Russian oil, gasoline or petrochemicals. In particular, this applies to India and China.

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he expects the U.S. Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week.