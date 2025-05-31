Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

Due to the mass desertion of militants of the so-called "swo", the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) is rapidly deteriorating. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

According to him, more than 49,000 Russian soldiers have deserted their places of service since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, which is equivalent to several full-fledged divisions.

Most of these criminals do not return to Russia, but hide in the temporarily occupied territories and become a real threat to the local population. Robbery, beatings, rape and murder, which the occupiers are trying to hide or attribute to civilians, have become commonplace - noted in the CNS.

They call on international human rights organizations to pay attention to the complete degradation of security in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We will remind

In Crimea, the Russian occupiers launched a new wave of car inspections - for "wrong" stickers. The aim of the measures is to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens.

Also, the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine intensified monitoring of social networks. Any "disloyal" post may be the basis for the arrest of local residents.

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are conducting a “voluntary collection” of Ukrainian literature - CNS