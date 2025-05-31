$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
May 30, 04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6000 views

Due to the mass desertion of Russian soldiers, the security situation in TOT is deteriorating. Criminals are hiding and becoming a threat to the local population.

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

Due to the mass desertion of militants of the so-called "swo", the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) is rapidly deteriorating. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.

Details

According to him, more than 49,000 Russian soldiers have deserted their places of service since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, which is equivalent to several full-fledged divisions.

Most of these criminals do not return to Russia, but hide in the temporarily occupied territories and become a real threat to the local population. Robbery, beatings, rape and murder, which the occupiers are trying to hide or attribute to civilians, have become commonplace

- noted in the CNS.

They call on international human rights organizations to pay attention to the complete degradation of security in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

We will remind

In Crimea, the Russian occupiers launched a new wave of car inspections - for "wrong" stickers. The aim of the measures is to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens.

Also, the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine intensified monitoring of social networks. Any "disloyal" post may be the basis for the arrest of local residents.

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are conducting a “voluntary collection” of Ukrainian literature - CNS28.05.25, 23:47 • 8350 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
