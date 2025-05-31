Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the mass desertion of Russian soldiers, the security situation in TOT is deteriorating. Criminals are hiding and becoming a threat to the local population.
Due to the mass desertion of militants of the so-called "swo", the security situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) is rapidly deteriorating. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN informs.
According to him, more than 49,000 Russian soldiers have deserted their places of service since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, which is equivalent to several full-fledged divisions.
Most of these criminals do not return to Russia, but hide in the temporarily occupied territories and become a real threat to the local population. Robbery, beatings, rape and murder, which the occupiers are trying to hide or attribute to civilians, have become commonplace
They call on international human rights organizations to pay attention to the complete degradation of security in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
In Crimea, the Russian occupiers launched a new wave of car inspections - for "wrong" stickers. The aim of the measures is to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens.
Also, the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine intensified monitoring of social networks. Any "disloyal" post may be the basis for the arrest of local residents.
