How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

The celebration of the Last Bell in 2025 in different regions of Ukraine will differ depending on the security situation. Festive assemblies are possible where it is safe, and in the frontline areas, the holiday will be held online, writes UNN.

According to government decree No. 841, the 2024–2025 academic year in Ukraine officially ends on June 30. However, each educational institution independently determines when to end the educational process and hold the Last Bell. The format of the holiday is also determined independently by educational institutions, but safety comes first. In educational institutions of the country that are far from the border with the enemy, the celebration of the Last Bell can take place in the classic version. Schools in regions that are under regular shelling more often choose the online format, at least in educational institutions located in frontline settlements.

The head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, also emphasized the importance of safety during celebrations.

The recommendations apply to everyone regarding mass events – safety is a priority. Educational institutions make their own decisions. Sometimes – centrally at the level of the city, community, or the entire region. But the safety of children is above all – the minister emphasized.

According to him, if the situation in the region allows and the school has a shelter, the Last Bell holiday can be held traditionally:

"If the school is located in a region sufficiently far from the line of contact and we can manage to react and go down to the shelter in case of alarm, then we can hold the event in open areas traditionally. Just as it is always held," – noted Lisovyi.

Dnipro

The Department of Education of the region reported that first of all – it is the safety of children. At the same time, if it is possible to give children a holiday – it should be done. The main thing is to take into account the security component.

We recommended not to gather more children and parents in institutions than the shelter can accommodate. Of course, those territories that fall under our 376th order, everything will also be held online there. Of course, there will be no meetings, because the time to reach the projectile there is up to a minute. Therefore, of course, there will be no measures - noted in the department in the comment UNN.

The rest of the organizational moments and the format of the event – each educational institution chooses independently.

There are 796 educational institutions in the Dnipropetrovsk region, so it is impossible to unify the format of the holiday.

Some schools in the region gather the first and eleventh grades for the Last Bell. Some – the first, eleventh and ninth – depending on how many people the shelter can accommodate. At the same time, the director is responsible for the safety of all participants in the educational process.

"We provided recommendations regarding the gathering of people, regarding the celebration, regarding the issuance of documents, so that it would be exclusively during working hours, and not outside of working hours. And there were no gatherings for any extra-normative celebrations. We discussed all this, but this is the area of responsibility of the head of the institution," - added the institution.

Kharkiv

In Kharkiv schools that operate remotely, the Last Bell will also be held online. In underground schools and those that have shelters – the holiday will be held traditionally, said the director of the Department of Education of the Kharkiv City Council Olga Demenko.

In safe locations – it will be a holiday with children. And in online locations – it will be a remote holiday. But we will give every child hope, our love, we will give our knowledge - she emphasized.

As for graduation parties, they will also be held in safe locations.

"We have already planned graduations in each of the 9 districts of the city. Some districts will hold two events to cover all graduates. It will be offline, solemn, festive. And it will be in absolutely safe locations," – Demenko emphasized.

Sumy

In 24 schools of the Sumy city territorial community, studies will end on May 31, and in 16 institutions – on June 7. The Last Bell holiday in the region will be held in a mixed format. Those educational institutions that are not in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border and have shelters of sufficient size can organize a classic holiday. However, a significant proportion of schools plan to hold the Last Bell in a remote or mixed format to avoid mass gatherings.

In the frontline schools of the region, the Last Bell will be held exclusively online.

