Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

In 2025, the school's last bell will traditionally ring at the end of May. But despite the festive atmosphere, studies in some secondary schools may not end there, but continue until the very end of June.

UNN figured out when summer holidays will begin in schools in different regions.

Main date of the last bell: May 30 or 31, 2025

According to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 841, the 2024/2025 academic year will last until June 30, 2025. However, the last bell in most schools will ring on May 30 or 31.

Holidays will begin on July 1 and last until August 31

Given that the school year can last until the end of June, it is likely that some schoolchildren will only have two months of vacation - from July 1 to August 31, 2025.

However, these dates are recommended, not mandatory. And as the Cabinet of Ministers notes, the administration of each school will decide when to send children to rest.

At the same time, the government recommends using June for compensatory education - due to disruptions related to air raid alerts, power outages and epidemics.

The exact dates are determined by the pedagogical council of the school depending on the region

Key decisions are made by the pedagogical council of the educational institution. In particular, it determines:

structure of the academic year,

duration of holidays (at least 30 days),

form of organization of the educational process (full-time, distance, etc.).

At the same time, educational losses, security situation, physical and mental state of students, as well as regional characteristics are taken into account.

Kyiv

According to the KMVA, the last bell will ring on May 30, 2025. In June, students will be able to catch up on the material, attend additional classes or consultations.

Dnipro

For Dnipro, the 2024-2025 academic year will also end on May 30. However, schedules may change according to the needs of schools and local conditions.

Kharkiv

The same situation is observed in Kharkiv. Here the holidays will begin on May 30. That is, after that, children will go on vacation, unless the pedagogical council decides otherwise.

Lviv

But in Lviv, the situation is somewhat more interesting, because in general the holidays start on May 31, but not in all schools. Some Lviv schools decided to go on vacation in mid-June, approximately on the 10-13th.

Odesa

Here the holidays will begin on May 30. This was announced, in particular, by the director of the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Lonchak on Facebook. He added that in June an health campaign is organized in places where safety conditions allow, as well as NMT, individual and group consultations on subjects, etc. are held.