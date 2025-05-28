The Ministry of Education presented a guide for parents on assessment in NUS

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 2528 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 8996 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17325 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 36257 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 90456 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 54013 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101813 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158630 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 112604 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 8564 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 14593 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 42446 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 19783 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38944 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101811 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120450 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126379 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158630 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233309 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 39232 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37533 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43459 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 111963 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112162 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

The Ministry of Education presented a guide for parents on assessment in NUS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

The Ministry of Education has developed a guide to help parents better understand the assessment system in NUS. The document explains new approaches to assessment and promotes effective communication.

The Ministry of Education presented a guide for parents on assessment in NUS

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has developed a special guide to help parents better understand the assessment system in the New Ukrainian School. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

The document is aimed at improving interaction between students, parents and teachers, explaining the features of assessment in NUSH.

The guide from the Ministry of Education contains answers to key questions, in particular:

  •  what is the value of new approaches to assessment;
    • how the new assessment system works;
      • what to pay attention to when receiving feedback;
        • about learning outcomes;
          • how formative assessment helps your child develop;
            • what information the certificate of achievement provides you.

              The Ministry of Education and Science also explains in the document that the new formative assessment involves providing detailed feedback that helps the child understand their achievements and identify areas for further development.

              The final assessment, in turn, records the learning outcomes at a certain stage, for example, within a topic, semester or year.

              Additionally

              "Assessment in NUSH: a guide for parents" was developed to support parents in understanding new approaches to assessment and promoting effective communication between all participants in the educational process.

              Reference

              The New Ukrainian School (NUS) is a reform of general secondary education in Ukraine, which involves changing approaches to teaching and assessing students, aimed at developing competencies and personal potential of each child.

              Let us remind you

              The Ministry of Education and Science last approved new assessment criteria for students in grades 5-9 in August 2024.  

              This year, more than 2 billion hryvnias were allocated to the project.

              Andrey Kulik

              Andrey Kulik

              SocietyEducation
              Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Brent
              $64.08
              Bitcoin
              $108,932.10
              S&P 500
              $5,915.20
              Tesla
              $359.54
              Газ TTF
              $36.99
              Золото
              $3,337.45
              Ethereum
              $2,658.13