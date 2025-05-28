The Ministry of Education presented a guide for parents on assessment in NUS

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has developed a special guide to help parents better understand the assessment system in the New Ukrainian School. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

The document is aimed at improving interaction between students, parents and teachers, explaining the features of assessment in NUSH.

The guide from the Ministry of Education contains answers to key questions, in particular:

what is the value of new approaches to assessment;

how the new assessment system works;

what to pay attention to when receiving feedback;

about learning outcomes;

how formative assessment helps your child develop;

what information the certificate of achievement provides you.

The Ministry of Education and Science also explains in the document that the new formative assessment involves providing detailed feedback that helps the child understand their achievements and identify areas for further development.

The final assessment, in turn, records the learning outcomes at a certain stage, for example, within a topic, semester or year.

"Assessment in NUSH: a guide for parents" was developed to support parents in understanding new approaches to assessment and promoting effective communication between all participants in the educational process.

The New Ukrainian School (NUS) is a reform of general secondary education in Ukraine, which involves changing approaches to teaching and assessing students, aimed at developing competencies and personal potential of each child.

The Ministry of Education and Science last approved new assessment criteria for students in grades 5-9 in August 2024.

This year, more than 2 billion hryvnias were allocated to the project.