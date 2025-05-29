Most teachers spend time performing duties not stipulated in their job descriptions: survey results

In Ukraine, the majority of teachers in general secondary education institutions spend time daily performing duties that are not provided for in the job description. In particular, we are talking about repairs and cleaning in educational institutions and preparation and participation in the organization of events, reported by the Educational Ombudsman Service according to the results of a survey conducted among teachers, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that 14% of the surveyed teachers reported that they are engaged in repairs and cleaning in the educational institution. Teachers noted that they have to repair premises, classrooms, educational equipment and clean the territory of the educational institution. They usually also buy materials and tools at their own expense.

Teachers also have to prepare and conduct events. In particular, 6.58% organize and conduct excursions, holidays, competitions that require the participation of a teacher, without additional payment.

Also, 5.06% of teachers participate in events and prepare students for them without additional payment. Another 1.27% of teachers are forced to participate in events that are not related to work.

Teachers also have to draw up reports, fill out questionnaires, financial reports, questionnaires, etc. 5.06% of employees face such work. Also, 4.3% of teachers take photos and videos during events and lessons.

The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year

The maintenance of electronic platforms, websites and social networks of the educational institution is also often entrusted to teachers.

Administration of electronic platforms, electronic journals, websites, installation and configuration of software on computers of the educational institution - 1.77%. Teachers also noted the maintenance of the educational institution's pages on social networks, the creation of a school newspaper - is stated in the report of the Educational Ombudsman.

Teachers also have to communicate with students and their parents free of charge outside of working hours. In particular, this concerns the maintenance of parental chats. maintaining parental chats, calls, messages, meetings outside of working hours, which have become the norm. 3.8% of teachers faced such a problem.

As for the performance of the work of other employees and assistance to colleagues-colleagues teachers, the statistics are as follows:

duties of other employees (clerk, secretary, handyman, etc.) – 9 (2.28%);

performance of the work of a teacher's assistant – 3 (0.76%);

replacement of lessons for absent colleagues without additional compensation – 3 (0.76%).

The authors of the survey note that its results confirm the problem of overloading pedagogical workers of secondary schools with duties that are not provided for in the job description.

This prevents them from doing their main task - teaching students. They also indicate that the working conditions of teachers need to be reviewed. After all, teachers should have time and opportunity to rest, restore their strength - this will help improve both the quality of the educational process and the quality of education in general - is stated in the conclusion.

Reference

A survey of pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions was conducted by the Educational Ombudsman Service jointly with the Public Organization "Center for Innovative Education "Pro.Svit".

Teachers are overloaded: a survey showed what duties educators perform outside of school lessons