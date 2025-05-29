Most teachers spend time performing duties not stipulated in their job descriptions: survey results

$41.590.09
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1950 views

08:40 AM • 14262 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

08:12 AM • 20980 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37188 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53338 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

May 28, 02:57 PM • 97105 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

May 28, 12:43 PM • 100305 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110500 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17482 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 71257 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41833 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37188 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129980 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207805 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218331 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222639 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8496 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18469 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80445 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140931 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79743 views
Most teachers spend time performing duties not stipulated in their job descriptions: survey results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

The Educational Ombudsman reported that teachers spend time cleaning, repairing, attending events, and reporting. This all interferes with teaching children and requires a review of working conditions.

Most teachers spend time performing duties not stipulated in their job descriptions: survey results

In Ukraine, the majority of teachers in general secondary education institutions spend time daily performing duties that are not provided for in the job description. In particular, we are talking about repairs and cleaning in educational institutions and preparation and participation in the organization of events, reported by the Educational Ombudsman Service according to the results of a survey conducted among teachers, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that 14% of the surveyed teachers reported that they are engaged in repairs and cleaning in the educational institution. Teachers noted that they have to repair premises, classrooms, educational equipment and clean the territory of the educational institution. They usually also buy materials and tools at their own expense.

Teachers also have to prepare and conduct events. In particular, 6.58% organize and conduct excursions, holidays, competitions that require the participation of a teacher, without additional payment.

Also, 5.06% of teachers participate in events and prepare students for them without additional payment. Another 1.27% of teachers are forced to participate in events that are not related to work.

Teachers also have to draw up reports, fill out questionnaires, financial reports, questionnaires, etc. 5.06% of employees face such work. Also, 4.3% of teachers take photos and videos during events and lessons.

The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year24.04.25, 14:34 • 7012 views

The maintenance of electronic platforms, websites and social networks of the educational institution is also often entrusted to teachers.

Administration of electronic platforms, electronic journals, websites, installation and configuration of software on computers of the educational institution - 1.77%. Teachers also noted the maintenance of the educational institution's pages on social networks, the creation of a school newspaper

- is stated in the report of the Educational Ombudsman.

Teachers also have to communicate with students and their parents free of charge outside of working hours. In particular, this concerns the maintenance of parental chats. maintaining parental chats, calls, messages, meetings outside of working hours, which have become the norm. 3.8% of teachers faced such a problem.

As for the performance of the work of other employees and assistance to colleagues-colleagues teachers, the statistics are as follows:

  • duties of other employees (clerk, secretary, handyman, etc.) – 9 (2.28%);
    • performance of the work of a teacher's assistant – 3 (0.76%);
      • replacement of lessons for absent colleagues without additional compensation – 3 (0.76%).

        The authors of the survey note that its results confirm the problem of overloading pedagogical workers of secondary schools with duties that are not provided for in the job description.

        This prevents them from doing their main task - teaching students. They also indicate that the working conditions of teachers need to be reviewed. After all, teachers should have time and opportunity to rest, restore their strength - this will help improve both the quality of the educational process and the quality of education in general

        - is stated in the conclusion.

        Reference

        A survey of pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions was conducted by the Educational Ombudsman Service jointly with the Public Organization "Center for Innovative Education "Pro.Svit".

        Teachers are overloaded: a survey showed what duties educators perform outside of school lessons20.05.25, 17:18 • 3160 views

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyEducation
        Ukraine
