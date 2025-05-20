Teachers are overloaded: a survey showed what duties educators perform outside of school lessons

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
02:51 PM • 5832 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

02:05 PM • 15209 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

12:52 PM • 43879 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

12:13 PM • 26672 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

11:15 AM • 59637 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 45373 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156386 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93413 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155491 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 110081 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 56098 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 72606 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 55188 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 91234 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 14779 views
Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 16141 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
12:52 PM • 43879 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
11:15 AM • 59637 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156386 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 137230 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92323 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 73055 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 70154 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 153974 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 156521 views
Teachers are overloaded: a survey showed what duties educators perform outside of school lessons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

The war has increased the burden on teachers, leading to burnout and layoffs. A survey revealed that teachers are forced to perform many additional duties.

Teachers are overloaded: a survey showed what duties educators perform outside of school lessons

Educators note that in the conditions of martial law, the heads of educational institutions and some teachers, in addition to their usual job duties, have additional ones, such as staying with children in a shelter during an air raid, even after the end of classes, duty in an invincibility point, etc. All this creates excessive burden on them and contributes to professional burnout, which encourages them to leave the profession. This was reported by educational ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk, reports UNN.

In addition to conducting lessons, teachers perform many other tasks, both provided for and not provided for by job duties. Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" states that the working time of a pedagogical worker includes the time necessary for him to perform educational, upbringing, methodological, organizational work and other pedagogical activities provided for by the employment contract and/or job description

- Leshchyk notes.

She adds that as an educational ombudsman, she is working to relieve educators of unnecessary duties. In order to study the problem of overload in more detail, the Educational Ombudsman Service, together with the Public Organization "Center for Innovative Education "Pro.Svit", conducted two separate surveys.

They concerned the duration of working hours of heads of educational institutions, their deputies and teachers. As well as – job duties that take up most of their time, duties outside the job description that they perform and how much time it takes, and other questions.

The surveys are not representative, but provide an understanding of the approximate situation and problems regarding the overload of managers and teachers, the ombudsman noted.

In the first publication, which concerns the survey, Leshchyk outlined the results of the survey on the duties performed by teachers outside of lessons.

We offered them a list of responsibilities with the possibility to add those that are not listed, as well as the choice of several answer options (therefore, the total amount of answers exceeds 100%)

- Leshchyk explains how the survey was conducted.

List of responsibilities performed by teachers

Among the most common out-of-class activities, which were mentioned by almost all teachers surveyed:

  • professional development – 360 (91.14%);
    • participation in pedagogical councils, methodological associations, commissions, etc. – 340 (86.07%);
      • filling out the class journal – 340 (86.07%);
        • participation in conferences, seminars, master classes, etc. – 330 (83.55%);
          • preparation for lessons, in particular the necessary equipment and materials for the lesson (equipment for laboratory work, cards, etc.) – 329 (83.29%);
            • communication with individual parents – 328 (83.04%);
              • filling out documentation – 303 (76.71%);
                • communication with individual students – 301 (76.2%).

                  In the next publication, we will talk in more detail about what duties not provided for by the job description are performed by pedagogical workers of secondary education institutions

                  - added the ombudsman.

                  The director of an educational institution was dismissed for using the Russian language at work. 13.05.25, 16:07 • 2641 view

                  Alona Utkina

                  Alona Utkina

                  WarEducation
                  Ukraine
