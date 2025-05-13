$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11114 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25032 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29447 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71097 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45375 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100119 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104354 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86960 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63876 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63367 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

The director of an educational institution was dismissed for using the Russian language at work.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

Parents provided video evidence of the director of a Ukrainian educational institution communicating in Russian. The director did not confirm her proficiency in Ukrainian and was dismissed from her position.

The director of an educational institution was dismissed for using the Russian language at work.

The director of one of the Ukrainian educational institutions was fired for communicating in Russian. According to educational ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk, parents first provided video evidence, and later the head of the educational institution did not confirm the level of proficiency in the state language and was fired, UNN reports.

Details

According to the educational ombudsman, a collective appeal about the non-state language communication of the head of the educational institution was received from parents.

Parents, including servicemen, reported that the director of the institution uses the Russian language while performing her official duties, does not react to numerous comments regarding the need to use the state language, arguing that it is convenient for her to communicate in this way. The applicants noted that the director does not use the state language either during personal communication with students, parents, employees of the institution, or during events organized in the educational institution. Parents also provided video evidence of the head of the institution using a non-state language

- Leshchyk noted.

The Ombudsman sent a letter to the founder of the community's educational institution with a request to inform whether the head's knowledge of the state language has been confirmed.

Language Ombudsman raises the issue of teaching 600 thousand Ukrainian children abroad in their native language05.03.24, 12:30 • 48733 views

Leshchyk also sent an appeal to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language with a request to check the facts reported in the parents' appeal.

Let's add

In response, the education department informed that the educational institution was accepted into its subordination in January 2021. Therefore, at the same time, the head of the educational institution was recommended to confirm the level of proficiency in the state language, given that the document certifying the level of proficiency in the state language is submitted by a person before election or appointment to the position.

However, as of April 2025, the director did not provide a state certificate of proficiency in the state language. According to the results of the certification in April 2025, her non-compliance with the position of director of the institution was established. As a result, she was dismissed by order of the head of the education department.

Woman kicked out of cafe in Odesa region for asking to speak Ukrainian: language ombudsman responds02.08.24, 16:58 • 15288 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEducation
Ukraine
