The director of an educational institution was dismissed for using the Russian language at work.

The director of one of the Ukrainian educational institutions was fired for communicating in Russian. According to educational ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk, parents first provided video evidence, and later the head of the educational institution did not confirm the level of proficiency in the state language and was fired, UNN reports.

Details

According to the educational ombudsman, a collective appeal about the non-state language communication of the head of the educational institution was received from parents.

Parents, including servicemen, reported that the director of the institution uses the Russian language while performing her official duties, does not react to numerous comments regarding the need to use the state language, arguing that it is convenient for her to communicate in this way. The applicants noted that the director does not use the state language either during personal communication with students, parents, employees of the institution, or during events organized in the educational institution. Parents also provided video evidence of the head of the institution using a non-state language - Leshchyk noted.

The Ombudsman sent a letter to the founder of the community's educational institution with a request to inform whether the head's knowledge of the state language has been confirmed.

Leshchyk also sent an appeal to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language with a request to check the facts reported in the parents' appeal.

Let's add

In response, the education department informed that the educational institution was accepted into its subordination in January 2021. Therefore, at the same time, the head of the educational institution was recommended to confirm the level of proficiency in the state language, given that the document certifying the level of proficiency in the state language is submitted by a person before election or appointment to the position.

However, as of April 2025, the director did not provide a state certificate of proficiency in the state language. According to the results of the certification in April 2025, her non-compliance with the position of director of the institution was established. As a result, she was dismissed by order of the head of the education department.

