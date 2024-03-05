$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Language Ombudsman raises the issue of teaching 600 thousand Ukrainian children abroad in their native language

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48730 views

The Language Ombudsman discussed with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) the provision of education in Ukrainian for more than 600,000 Ukrainian children living abroad.

Language Ombudsman raises the issue of teaching 600 thousand Ukrainian children abroad in their native language

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin discussed with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) the issue of comprehensive provision of the state language in the educational process for more than 600 thousand Ukrainian children who permanently or temporarily reside outside Ukraine. The language ombudsman reported this on Facebook, UNN reports .

Details

The UWC was represented by Director of the UWC Mission to Ukraine Serhiy Kasyanchuk and Head of the UWC Education and Training Committee, member of the Board of the World Federation of Ukrainian Women's Organizations Liuba Lyubchyk.

The parties emphasized the need to strengthen the activities of all state authorities, especially the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in this area and agreed that the most effective mechanism for coordinating the work on ensuring the educational process in the Ukrainian language would be the establishment of a special governmental coordination working group.

We have the power to ensure the development of the Ukrainian language abroad and to raise a patriot of our country. Together we can achieve concrete results,

- Taras Kremin noted.

Recall

Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin met with Eurovision sign language interpreter Kateryna Zabotkina to discuss ensuring access to information and services in Ukrainian sign language for people with hearing impairments.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

