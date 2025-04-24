The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8872 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 48125 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103616 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 136090 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189463 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100286 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164210 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60144 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42296 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34208 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2.9m/s
23%
746 mm
Popular news

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14469 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189423 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109591 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164184 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120457 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21603 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53108 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46565 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53414 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64068 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2122 views

More than 50 complaints of bullying have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the year. Some school principals try to hide the facts of violence and ask to take the documents.

The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year
Nadiya Leshchyk, Educational Ombudsman of Ukraine

Bullying in Ukrainian educational institutions remains a widespread practice of violating the rights of participants in the educational process. Since the beginning of this year, the Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about violence and ill-treatment of children in educational institutions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the educational ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk in Telegram.

Unfortunately, a small number of heads of educational institutions try to hide these facts and do not help the victims. And, as the parents of the victims or offenders report, they are asked to take their documents from the educational institution.

- said the educational ombudsman.

Details

She noted that some parents also do not react to the behavior of their children and do not take any measures.

At the same time, silencing situations of violence, ill-treatment, including bullying in an educational institution, leads to violation of the rights of participants in the educational process.

How to recognize bullying and where to seek help: tips from the Ombudsman25.02.25, 13:57 • 27040 views

Strict adherence to the norms of legislation to protect the rights of participants in the educational process should be the norm in the work of all heads of educational institutions. You should not be afraid to admit the existence of a problem - you should focus all resources on overcoming it

- Leshchyk emphasized.

Let us remind you

In the Vinnytsia-Khutorskyi Lyceum, students held a rally in support of the teacher who hit the student. The police are investigating the incident, and the teacher faces up to 5 years in prison.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyEducation
Ukraine
Brent
$66.84
Bitcoin
$92,624.40
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$33.61
Золото
$3,349.10
Ethereum
$1,755.13