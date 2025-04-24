The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year

Bullying in Ukrainian educational institutions remains a widespread practice of violating the rights of participants in the educational process. Since the beginning of this year, the Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about violence and ill-treatment of children in educational institutions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the educational ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk in Telegram.

Unfortunately, a small number of heads of educational institutions try to hide these facts and do not help the victims. And, as the parents of the victims or offenders report, they are asked to take their documents from the educational institution. - said the educational ombudsman.

Details

She noted that some parents also do not react to the behavior of their children and do not take any measures.

At the same time, silencing situations of violence, ill-treatment, including bullying in an educational institution, leads to violation of the rights of participants in the educational process.

How to recognize bullying and where to seek help: tips from the Ombudsman

Strict adherence to the norms of legislation to protect the rights of participants in the educational process should be the norm in the work of all heads of educational institutions. You should not be afraid to admit the existence of a problem - you should focus all resources on overcoming it - Leshchyk emphasized.

Let us remind you

In the Vinnytsia-Khutorskyi Lyceum, students held a rally in support of the teacher who hit the student. The police are investigating the incident, and the teacher faces up to 5 years in prison.