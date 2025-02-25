How to recognize bullying and where to seek help: tips from the Ombudsman

Bullying is systematic violence that can manifest itself through insults, humiliation, physical aggression, or social exclusion. It often occurs at school, where victims experience fear and anxiety and may avoid learning and socializing with classmates.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets writes about this, UNN reports.

Bullying can be:

Psychological - insults, humiliation, intimidation, slander.

Physical - hitting, kicking, pushing, inflicting physical injuries.

Sexual - humiliating looks, gestures, jokes, inappropriate touching.

Economic - theft, damage to personal belongings, extortion, etc.



The definition of bullying as violence and child abuse was expanded in the Law of Ukraine “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Prevention of Violence and Prevention of Cruelty to Children”, which entered into force in October 2024 - the statement said.

Bullying can occur not only in real life but also in the online space.

Cyberbullying is a form of bullying that is carried out through electronic communications. It includes the dissemination of offensive materials on the Internet, the creation of fake accounts, the publication of compromising photos and videos, as well as insults, slander and harassment through social networks.

Signs of bullying:

The bullies' actions are repeated and systematic. The bully may ignore the victim, exclude them from the team, or use physical force.

Bullying has clear parties to the conflict: the offender, the victim, and often the observers.

The victim experiences fear, anxiety, shame, and social isolation.

If a child is a victim of bullying or a witness, it is important not to remain silent. It is recommended to tell adults whom the child trusts: parents, teachers, a psychologist or school administration.

You can also contact special hotlines for help, which will provide the necessary support and advice.

For parents:

Write a statement to the school administration about the fact of bullying.

Report the incident to the local education department or police.

Use the help hotlines:

Child Line: 116 111 or 0 800 500 225; Bullying line: 116 000; Hotline for the prevention of violence: 116 123 or 0 800 500 335; Free Legal Aid Center: 0 800 213 103

There is also a “Report Bullying” function on the AKom website (both parents and children can submit an application, including anonymously).

Let's add

Bullying is a violation of children's rights. According to Article 173-4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine, bullying is punishable by a number of penalties:

Fines range from UAH 850 to UAH 3400;

Community service from 20 to 60 hours.

Not only bullies, but also the bully's parents and other legal representatives can be held liable. The Parliament is considering new legislative initiatives to increase liability for bullying.

All participants in the educational process, including observers who keep silent about the problem, can be punished. Each of us can stop bullying if we do not stand aside.

If the administration of the educational institution or its founder ignores the problem of bullying, contact the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights:

Postal address: 21/8 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01008;

E-mail: [email protected]

Phones:

0 800 501 720

044 299 74 08

Recall

