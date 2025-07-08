US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction

The United States of America is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine. This was stated in a statement by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell regarding military aid to Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the corresponding initiative is being implemented at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

The Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and end the killing. - stated in the statement.

The Pentagon added that "our system for evaluating military supplies by the US President around the world remains in effect and is an integral part of our defense priorities."

Recall

A few hours ago, US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, stated that the US would provide Ukraine with more weapons. According to him, Washington will send new weapons to Kyiv mostly for defense.

Earlier, the White House confirmed that the US was stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stocks. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Later, Trump promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to look into whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been suspended.

