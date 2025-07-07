The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House

The decision to temporarily suspend part of military aid to Ukraine was not made by either US President Donald Trump or the Pentagon - it is a standard global review of defense support initiated by the new US Secretary of Defense. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering the question of whether the decision to suspend aid to Ukraine was made by Trump or the Pentagon, Leavitt replied: "No, neither is true."

This was a standard Pentagon review of all weapons, all aid, and all support that the United States provides to all countries and all regions of the world, not just Ukraine. When the Secretary of Defense took office, he instructed the Pentagon to conduct this review to ensure that everything going out the door was in America's interest. So, this is a a pause to make sure that everything the Pentagon is pushing out is in the interest of our military, our men and women in uniform. - said Leavitt.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is suspending the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stocks. This decision, as explained by the White House, is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

US President Donald Trump promised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to look into whether military aid to Kyiv had indeed been suspended.