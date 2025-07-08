Trump introduces new import duties for a number of countries starting August 1: who made the list

US President Donald Trump has sent official letters to the leaders of a number of countries, informing them of the introduction of new import duties on goods from these states starting August 1, 2025. Copies of the letters were published on the White House chief's Truth Social page, UNN reports.

It is known that letters have already been sent to the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia — regarding 25% duties; Laos and Myanmar — regarding 40% duties; and South Africa — regarding 30% duties. As reported by the White House, a total of over 10 countries will receive similar letters.

According to Reuters, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said Trump would sign an executive order to postpone the introduction of tariffs on other countries from July 9 to August 1, which should allow more time for trade agreements to be concluded.

In the published letters, Trump writes about the US interest in trade with the respective country and at the same time claims that it is currently conducted on terms unfavorable to the US. The President informs foreign leaders about the tariff rates from August 1 and further states that this rate may change in the future depending on Washington's relations with a particular country.

If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, no matter how much you raise them, it will be added to 25% - the US President wrote in the letters.

He added that companies from these countries would be able to avoid duties if they moved production to the US.

On April 2, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. Specifically, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%. He later suspended the decision until July 9.

