TCCs will change their format of work due to Russian strikes - Ground Forces spokesman

Due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCC and SP), their work will have to be reformatted. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitaliy Sarantsev, reports UNN.

He clarified that several options for reformatting the work of the TCC are possible - in particular, the dispersal of military commissars, the provision of services remotely, and the expansion of digitalization.

In some places, the format has to be changed - first of all, to ensure the life and health of both TCC and SP personnel and TCC and SP visitors, whoever they may be. By the way, these are often veterans, pensioners, and family members of servicemen. - emphasized Sarantsev.

According to him, there are certain security algorithms for ensuring the safety of TCC operations - for example, during air raids and missile threats, institutions close, and all personnel and visitors are moved to safe places.

"As for the recent strikes, of course, the format of providing these services will have to be changed to some extent. That is, perhaps, measures of such dispersal will take place, some services will be provided remotely. A lot, by the way, is being done by the Ministry of Defense to implement such digitalization measures - that is, new functionality is being added to the "Reserve+" application. That is, everything is being done to maximize and simplify, and secure the process of interaction between citizens and the TCC and SP," summarized the spokesman of the Ground Forces.

On July 7, Russian troops launched 4 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCC and SP, injuring 11 servicemen.

In a comment to UNN, co-founder and head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation Serhiy Kuzan noted that one of the main goals of the Russians is to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine.

