Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia today, hitting the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (TCR) and the adjacent territory, as well as near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR, with injured reported, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"Preliminary, among the servicemen of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR, there is one wounded, and in the Kharkiv Regional TCR, 3 people were wounded," the report says.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified.

