Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
On July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. As a result of the strikes, the building of the Kharkiv Regional TCR and the adjacent territory, as well as the territory near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR, were damaged. Previously, one serviceman was wounded in Zaporizhzhia and three more people in Kharkiv.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia today, hitting the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (TCR) and the adjacent territory, as well as near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR, with injured reported, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Today, July 7, the enemy launched UAV air strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kharkiv Regional TCR and the adjacent territory, as well as near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR
"Preliminary, among the servicemen of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR, there is one wounded, and in the Kharkiv Regional TCR, 3 people were wounded," the report says.
Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified.
