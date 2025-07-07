Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 10 injured reported

As a result of the attack by Russian troops with drones on Zaporizhzhia, 10 people are known to have been injured, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to him, the attack is ongoing. He urged people to stay in safe places.

