Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 10 injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, at least ten people are preliminarily reported to have been injured. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, stated that the attack is ongoing, urging people to remain in safe places.

Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 10 injured reported

As a result of the attack by Russian troops with drones on Zaporizhzhia, 10 people are known to have been injured, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Reportedly, at least ten people were injured as a result of the enemy UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the attack is ongoing. He urged people to stay in safe places.

Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia with drones: there are destructions and wounded07.07.25, 10:25 • 307 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia
