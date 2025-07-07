$41.730.01
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
07:09 AM
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
July 6, 12:18 PM
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
July 6, 08:52 AM
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
July 6, 06:37 AM
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 4, 03:30 PM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 02:07 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:00 PM
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
07:09 AM
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
July 5, 07:00 AM
Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia with drones: there are destructions and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 313 views

Zaporizhzhia suffered a massive attack by Russian drones, causing destruction and, according to preliminary data, injuries. Local authorities urge residents to remain in shelters due to the ongoing danger.

Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia with drones: there are destructions and wounded

Zaporizhzhia was subjected to a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation, which led to destruction, and, according to preliminary data, there are wounded, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. There are preliminary destructions and wounded. Stay safe until the all-clear!

- Fedorov wrote.

Before that, he reported repeated explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, stated that "Russians are massively attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones." "I urge everyone to stay in safe places. Do not be on the streets! Shaheds are still flying - the danger has not passed," she wrote.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia
