Enemy attacks Zaporizhzhia with drones: there are destructions and wounded

Zaporizhzhia was subjected to a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation, which led to destruction, and, according to preliminary data, there are wounded, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. There are preliminary destructions and wounded. Stay safe until the all-clear! - Fedorov wrote.

Before that, he reported repeated explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, stated that "Russians are massively attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones." "I urge everyone to stay in safe places. Do not be on the streets! Shaheds are still flying - the danger has not passed," she wrote.

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia amid threat of enemy drones