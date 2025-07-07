Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia amid threat of enemy drones

Explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region amid an air raid alert, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. Stay in safe places until the all-clear. - Fedorov wrote.

Before that, he reported a threat of attack drones in the Zaporizhzhia region and the operation of air defense in the region.

"Zaporizhzhia - UAVs in the direction of the city!" - warned the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 anti-aircraft missiles and 101 drones: 75 drones neutralized