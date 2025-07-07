Russia attacked Ukraine with 4 anti-aircraft missiles and 101 drones: 75 drones neutralized

Russia launched 4 S-300/400 missiles and 101 drones at Ukraine overnight, 75 drones were neutralized, but there were hits in 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 7, the enemy attacked with 4 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region and 101 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

As of 09:30, air defense neutralized 75 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, and south of the country. 58 were shot down by fire weapons, 17 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits of enemy attack UAVs were recorded in 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones - in 7 locations," the report says.

