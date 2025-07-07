27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims in Kharkiv as a result of the morning shelling has increased to 27 people. Earlier, 23 injured people were reported.
In Kharkiv, due to Russia's morning attack, the number of injured has increased to 27, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.
The number of injured as a result of the morning shelling of the city has increased to 27
Earlier, 23 injured were reported.
According to the State Emergency Service, this morning Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones. As a result of the attacks, fires broke out in residential and public buildings.
- Shevchenkivskyi district - apartments on the 8th floor of a 9-story building were on fire (fire area - 70 sq.m). The fire has been localized, liquidation is ongoing;
- Slobidskyi district - hits on the territory of a kindergarten and a commercial facility. A utility building and a car were on fire (total area - about 10 sq.m). The fires have been extinguished.
Preliminary, among the 27 injured, according to the State Emergency Service, 3 are children.