27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 30175 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 108382 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 111685 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 212908 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 350223 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 361949 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 143193 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 117006 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127459 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195876 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
57%
746mm
Popular news
Typhoon fighter jet production is being curtailed in BritainJuly 6, 08:48 PM • 4273 views
Russian army occupied two more settlements, advancing further - DeepStateJuly 6, 10:14 PM • 7640 views
Near the capital, PPO works on Russian drones – KMVAJuly 6, 10:56 PM • 8316 views
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party03:03 AM • 5929 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 8172 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 139526 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 350210 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 361941 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 217672 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 216302 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Yemen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 212895 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 72531 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 193920 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 220437 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 189569 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Truth Social

27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The number of victims in Kharkiv as a result of the morning shelling has increased to 27 people. Earlier, 23 injured people were reported.

27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown

In Kharkiv, due to Russia's morning attack, the number of injured has increased to 27, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of injured as a result of the morning shelling of the city has increased to 27

- wrote Terekhov.

Earlier, 23 injured were reported.

Kharkiv attack: number of injured rises to 23 people07.07.25, 07:58 • 568 views

According to the State Emergency Service, this morning Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones. As a result of the attacks, fires broke out in residential and public buildings.

  • Shevchenkivskyi district - apartments on the 8th floor of a 9-story building were on fire (fire area - 70 sq.m). The fire has been localized, liquidation is ongoing;
    • Slobidskyi district - hits on the territory of a kindergarten and a commercial facility. A utility building and a car were on fire (total area - about 10 sq.m). The fires have been extinguished.

      Preliminary, among the 27 injured, according to the State Emergency Service, 3 are children.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      War
      Kharkiv
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9