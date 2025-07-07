Kharkiv attack: number of injured rises to 23 people

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 30154 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 108316 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 111636 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 212852 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 350163 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 361912 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 143179 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 117003 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127459 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195874 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
57%
746mm
Popular news
Typhoon fighter jet production is being curtailed in BritainJuly 6, 08:48 PM • 4273 views
Russian army occupied two more settlements, advancing further - DeepStateJuly 6, 10:14 PM • 7640 views
Near the capital, PPO works on Russian drones – KMVAJuly 6, 10:56 PM • 8316 views
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party03:03 AM • 5929 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 8172 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 139503 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 350163 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 361912 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 217657 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 216285 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Yemen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 212852 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 72523 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 193912 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 220429 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 189561 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Truth Social

Kharkiv attack: number of injured rises to 23 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

As a result of the enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to 23 people, including three children. Three injured, including one child, have been taken to hospitals; their condition is assessed as moderate.

Kharkiv attack: number of injured rises to 23 people

As of 07:33, the number of victims of the enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv has increased to 23, three of whom are children. Three injured people, including one child, were taken to hospitals. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA), according to UNN.

23 injured as of now, including 3 children. In Shevchenkivskyi district – 15 injured. In Slobidskyi – 8 injured.

- the post says.

According to the official, everyone is receiving medical assistance. SES units are working on site.

Currently, three injured people, including one child, have been taken to hospitals.

- Syniehubov wrote at 07:38.

"Their condition is moderately severe. Medics are providing all necessary assistance," he added.

Recall

On the morning of July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, causing a fire in a high-rise building. Civilian objects and a kindergarten building were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9