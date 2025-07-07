Kharkiv attack: number of injured rises to 23 people

As of 07:33, the number of victims of the enemy UAV attack on Kharkiv has increased to 23, three of whom are children. Three injured people, including one child, were taken to hospitals. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA), according to UNN.

23 injured as of now, including 3 children. In Shevchenkivskyi district – 15 injured. In Slobidskyi – 8 injured. - the post says.

According to the official, everyone is receiving medical assistance. SES units are working on site.

Currently, three injured people, including one child, have been taken to hospitals. - Syniehubov wrote at 07:38.

"Their condition is moderately severe. Medics are providing all necessary assistance," he added.

Recall

On the morning of July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, causing a fire in a high-rise building. Civilian objects and a kindergarten building were damaged.