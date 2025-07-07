11 injured, person may be under rubble after latest Russian attack on Kharkiv

As a result of the latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, 11 people are known to have been injured, and a person may be under the rubble, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims of the latest attack on Kharkiv is growing. Currently, 11 injured people are known. Doctors are promptly providing assistance to everyone. - wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, at least 2 of the injured are in serious condition.

"Preliminary, a person is under the rubble of one of the buildings. The rescue operation is ongoing. All emergency services are on site," the head of the RMA indicated.

According to his data, 6 hits were recorded during the latest enemy attack on Kharkiv. All of them were in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Damage and fires in civilian buildings are known.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, as a result of the latest shelling of the city, residential buildings, outbuildings, and transport infrastructure were destroyed, and cars are burning.

"There is confirmed information about a direct hit by an enemy combat drone on a two-story residential building. There is a fire at the site of the strike," Terekhov wrote.

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: fire broke out, casualties reported