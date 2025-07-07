11 injured, person may be under rubble after latest Russian attack on Kharkiv

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 1683 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 5909 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 16002 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM • 13746 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 47877 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 121939 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 122997 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 230191 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 368163 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 378107 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.7m/s
42%
746mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 20982 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 23105 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack04:27 AM • 12905 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown05:19 AM • 10104 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 9019 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 16002 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 10061 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 154295 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 368163 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 378108 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 888 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 230192 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 80256 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 201105 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 227176 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander

11 injured, person may be under rubble after latest Russian attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 677 views

As a result of the latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, 11 people are known to have been injured, two of whom are in serious condition. Six hits were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district, with destruction of civilian buildings and fires.

11 injured, person may be under rubble after latest Russian attack on Kharkiv

As a result of the latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, 11 people are known to have been injured, and a person may be under the rubble, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims of the latest attack on Kharkiv is growing. Currently, 11 injured people are known. Doctors are promptly providing assistance to everyone.

- wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, at least 2 of the injured are in serious condition.

"Preliminary, a person is under the rubble of one of the buildings. The rescue operation is ongoing. All emergency services are on site," the head of the RMA indicated.

According to his data, 6 hits were recorded during the latest enemy attack on Kharkiv. All of them were in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Damage and fires in civilian buildings are known.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, as a result of the latest shelling of the city, residential buildings, outbuildings, and transport infrastructure were destroyed, and cars are burning.

"There is confirmed information about a direct hit by an enemy combat drone on a two-story residential building. There is a fire at the site of the strike," Terekhov wrote.

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: fire broke out, casualties reported07.07.25, 10:42 • 686 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9