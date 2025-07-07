Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: fire broke out, casualties reported

In Kharkiv, as a result of the morning drone attack by the Russian Federation, there are preliminary casualties, the city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, there are casualties as a result of the last six strikes on Kharkiv - wrote Terekhov.

"There is preliminary information about a seriously wounded woman," the city mayor noted.

According to him, a house is on fire in the private sector of the Kholodnohirskyi district.

Kharkiv was again attacked by Russian troops with drones in the morning.

Kharkiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": 4 explosions already heard