Kharkiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": 4 explosions already heard

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian troops with drones, four explosions are known, there is no information about casualties, said on Monday the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Enemy UAVs were detected in the sky over Kharkiv. (...) Explosions were heard in some districts of Kharkiv. (...) According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. As of now - no casualties. - wrote Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that "Kharkiv is again being attacked by enemy drones - 'Shaheds' are over the city" and about several explosions in the city.

"Three hits approximately in the Kholodnohirskyi district," he indicated, and then added: "Fourth explosion in Kharkiv."

"According to preliminary information, hits were in residential areas of the city," Terekhov wrote.

According to Syniehubov, the threat of attack UAVs to the city remains.

