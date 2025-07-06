$41.720.00
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2786 views

In Odesa region, a Moldovan citizen died during construction work due to a falling concrete support. The deceased and the injured man were not officially employed and were illegally staying in Ukraine.

A citizen of Moldova died during construction work in Odesa region, UNN reports.

As it became known, a man died as a result of a concrete support falling at a construction site in one of the villages of Odesa region. Another one was injured. The incident occurred as a result of a violation of safety rules.

The deceased was a citizen of Moldova who was illegally staying in Ukraine. Both men were not officially employed at the construction site - they were invited to work by a mutual acquaintance.

 Currently, investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident.  

Recall

Eight citizens of Afghanistan tried to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Ukraine.

Polish border guards detained a citizen of Ukraine who helped illegal migrants enter Poland through the territory of Belarus.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

