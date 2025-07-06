An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region

A citizen of Moldova died during construction work in Odesa region, UNN reports.

As it became known, a man died as a result of a concrete support falling at a construction site in one of the villages of Odesa region. Another one was injured. The incident occurred as a result of a violation of safety rules.

The deceased was a citizen of Moldova who was illegally staying in Ukraine. Both men were not officially employed at the construction site - they were invited to work by a mutual acquaintance.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

