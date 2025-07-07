Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 8312 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 31079 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 45239 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 63235 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 117037 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 53974 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 77987 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136072 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130904 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 260258 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
31%
744mm
Popular news
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 101373 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 68510 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 41660 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 17680 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 10770 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 8398 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 8446 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 11542 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 18436 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 117037 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 42239 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 260258 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 105068 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 224360 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 248909 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6380 views

UNN offers five recipes for dishes that will help satisfy hunger in the heat without increasing thirst. Among them are live flax porridge, quick "Snickers" ice cream, cottage cheese ice cream with strawberries, chia and ryazhenka dessert, and berry cheesecake.

Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat

Summer heat in Ukraine is becoming increasingly unbearable, and some people may develop an uncontrollable desire to go without food to avoid intensifying thirst. This is a deeply flawed strategy, and therefore UNN recommends five recipes that will help you feel full but protect you from feeling thirsty.

Live flax porridge

This dish is similar to a regular smoothie, but it is very healthy, nutritious, tasty, and, most importantly, cold. To prepare this dish, you should soak flax in advance (the ratio of flax to water or yogurt is 1:3, i.e., 30 or 40 g of dry flax and 90 or 120 g of water/yogurt/milk/plant-based milk). Per 350 g serving: 365 kcal.

Quick "Snickers" ice cream

This is a completely lean dish consisting of frozen banana with peanut butter. You can add chocolate and nut decorations. This dessert turns out very nutritious and refreshing. For a large 185 g serving: 345 kcal. Thus, in terms of calories, it is a full meal.

Cottage cheese ice cream with strawberries

Can this ice cream be eaten for lunch by those who are losing weight? For some, it may sound strange, but yes. This dish contains nutritious ingredients, with minimal sugar. Per 350 g serving: 305 kcal.

Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial05.07.25, 10:00 • 197083 views

Chia and ryazhenka dessert

A dessert made from seeds soaked in ryazhenka. Tender, cold, sugar-free (only berries or fruits, any seasonal ones will do). Per 320 g serving: 291 kcal.

Berry cheesecake

Prepares in 10 minutes. Its components were cheese, milk, fruits, gelatin, a small amount of sugar. The dessert is cold, so such a lunch will bring maximum comfort in the heat. In addition, the dish contains healthy proteins and fats, which will help you last until evening without a strong feeling of hunger. Per 250 g serving: 290 kcal.

How to survive the heat: WHO recommendations

The World Health Organization has published its recommendations on how best to endure severe hot weather:

  1. The indoor air temperature should not exceed 32 °C during the day and 24 °C at night;
    1. Ventilate the room at night and in the morning. Instead, the dwelling should be closed and curtained during the day;
      1. Drink plenty of water;
        1. Take a cool shower or bath;
          1. Do not go outside during the hottest part of the day. If you have to go out, wear light clothing and a head covering;
            1. Apply sunscreen to your skin;
              1. Eat less meat, as the body expends more energy to digest it;
                1. If possible, avoid heavy physical exertion;
                  1. It is advisable to use light bedding and do without a pillow to avoid heat accumulation.

                    Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste25.06.25, 13:16 • 177429 views

                    Pavlo Zinchenko

                    Pavlo Zinchenko

                    HealthPublicationsCulinary
                    World Health Organization
                    Ukraine
                    Tesla
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    S&P 500
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Brent Oil
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gold
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gas TTF
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9