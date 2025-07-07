Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat

Summer heat in Ukraine is becoming increasingly unbearable, and some people may develop an uncontrollable desire to go without food to avoid intensifying thirst. This is a deeply flawed strategy, and therefore UNN recommends five recipes that will help you feel full but protect you from feeling thirsty.

Live flax porridge

This dish is similar to a regular smoothie, but it is very healthy, nutritious, tasty, and, most importantly, cold. To prepare this dish, you should soak flax in advance (the ratio of flax to water or yogurt is 1:3, i.e., 30 or 40 g of dry flax and 90 or 120 g of water/yogurt/milk/plant-based milk). Per 350 g serving: 365 kcal.

Quick "Snickers" ice cream

This is a completely lean dish consisting of frozen banana with peanut butter. You can add chocolate and nut decorations. This dessert turns out very nutritious and refreshing. For a large 185 g serving: 345 kcal. Thus, in terms of calories, it is a full meal.

Cottage cheese ice cream with strawberries

Can this ice cream be eaten for lunch by those who are losing weight? For some, it may sound strange, but yes. This dish contains nutritious ingredients, with minimal sugar. Per 350 g serving: 305 kcal.

Chia and ryazhenka dessert

A dessert made from seeds soaked in ryazhenka. Tender, cold, sugar-free (only berries or fruits, any seasonal ones will do). Per 320 g serving: 291 kcal.

Berry cheesecake

Prepares in 10 minutes. Its components were cheese, milk, fruits, gelatin, a small amount of sugar. The dessert is cold, so such a lunch will bring maximum comfort in the heat. In addition, the dish contains healthy proteins and fats, which will help you last until evening without a strong feeling of hunger. Per 250 g serving: 290 kcal.

How to survive the heat: WHO recommendations

The World Health Organization has published its recommendations on how best to endure severe hot weather:

The indoor air temperature should not exceed 32 °C during the day and 24 °C at night; Ventilate the room at night and in the morning. Instead, the dwelling should be closed and curtained during the day; Drink plenty of water; Take a cool shower or bath; Do not go outside during the hottest part of the day. If you have to go out, wear light clothing and a head covering; Apply sunscreen to your skin; Eat less meat, as the body expends more energy to digest it; If possible, avoid heavy physical exertion; It is advisable to use light bedding and do without a pillow to avoid heat accumulation.

