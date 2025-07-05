$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
05:41 PM • 974 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 7636 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 90188 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 154477 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 83779 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 92965 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 115526 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 190947 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196383 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171802 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0.8m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 6742 views
Kyiv resumes work at the site of the Russian attack: showed the situationJuly 5, 09:32 AM • 2629 views
In Kyiv, 31 people have already been injured as a result of the Russian attackJuly 5, 10:04 AM • 2959 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - BloombergJuly 5, 11:36 AM • 9330 views
The situation on the border with Belarus is fundamentally different from that with Russia - Demchenko03:08 PM • 2385 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 9214 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 90188 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 154477 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 97077 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 100851 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days05:41 PM • 974 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 6802 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 133345 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 163789 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 138174 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

The selection of adventure films includes "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (2023), "The Lost City" (2022), "Fountain of Youth" (2025), "Jungle Cruise" (2021), and "Uncharted" (2022). These films offer viewers exciting plots with searches for artifacts, treasures, and journeys to dangerous places.

Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days

Heroism, exploration, travel, myths and legends, secrets of the past – all this and much more for connoisseurs of good cinema. UNN offers a selection of adventure films that will be remembered for a long time.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

In 1969, the legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones is going through a difficult period: he recently divorced his wife and lost his son, who died in Vietnam. Working as a professor at New York University, Jones is preparing to retire. He is outraged by the policy of the United States, which, in an effort to overtake the USSR in the space race, has sheltered numerous Nazi scientists. One of them is Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who now works for NASA. He has his own plans: to obtain an ancient artifact – Archimedes' Dial – and change the course of World War II. To prevent this dangerous plan from being realized, Indiana turns to his brave and determined goddaughter, Helena Shaw, for help.

  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Detective, Fantasy;
    • Country: USA;
      • Director: James Mangold;
        • Actors: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies.

          The Lost City (2022)

          After the death of her archaeologist husband, Loretta Sage leads a reclusive life, dedicating herself to writing romantic adventure novels. Her stories center on Dr. Angela Lovemore and the desperate adventurer Dash McMahon, whose image is embodied on book covers and at public events by the charismatic actor and modern sex symbol Alan Caprison. However, everything changes when eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax kidnaps Loretta, hoping to use her help to find the legendary treasures of a lost city. Convinced that he can be a hero not only on the pages of books, Alan embarks on a dangerous journey to save Loretta...

          • Genre: Action, Melodrama, Comedy, Adventure;
            • Country: USA;
              • Directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee;
                • Actors: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt.

                  Fountain of Youth (2025)

                  Luke Pardue and his sister Charlotte embark on a quest for the Fountain of Youth at the behest of the terminally ill businessman Owen Carver. The legendary artifact is their last hope. However, the path turns out to be full of dangers: the heroes are hunted by the mysterious Esme, as well as Thai criminals whom Luke once harmed. Despite numerous threats, the brother and sister act as a well-coordinated team. They manage to find the Fountain, but the main question arises: should they use its power?

                  • Genre: Adventure, Detective, Fantasy, Action;
                    • Country: USA;
                      • Director: Guy Ritchie;
                        • Actors: Natalie Portman, John Krasinski, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Carmen Ejogo, Laz Alonso, Stanley Tucci, Ellie Condron, Donnie Baxter.

                          Jungle Cruise (2021)

                          The film's events take place in 1916. The story centers on the brave explorer Lily Houghton, who steals an ancient arrowhead from a closed British club. With the help of this artifact, she seeks to find a mysterious place in the Amazon jungle where an ancient tree grows with legendary healing flowers capable of making a breakthrough in medicine. Together with her brother MacGregor, Lily embarks on an expedition to South America, where she meets the desperate boat captain Frank Wolff, who agrees to accompany them on this dangerous journey.

                          • Genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Family;
                            • Country: USA;
                              • Director: Jaume Collet-Serra;
                                • Actors: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Édgar Ramírez, Veronica Falcón.

                                  Uncharted (2022)

                                  Street bartender Nathan Drake is hired by adventurer Victor Sullivan, known as "Sully," to find the riches of Ferdinand Magellan himself, lost 500 years ago. And although Sully is skeptical of "young" adventurers, over time he still sees Drake as a good candidate for the role. But they are not the only ones who want to find the lost treasure; their rival is Santiago Moncada, who considers himself and his family to be Magellan's heirs.

                                  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Detective, Drama;
                                    • Countries: USA, Spain;
                                      • Director: Ruben Fleischer;
                                        • Actors: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, Patricia Meeden.
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          SocietyUNN Lite
                                          NASA
                                          New York City
                                          United States
                                          Tesla
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          .
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          S&P 500
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          ,
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          Brent Oil
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          .
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          Gold
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          ,
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          Gas TTF
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          .
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9