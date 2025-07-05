Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days

Heroism, exploration, travel, myths and legends, secrets of the past – all this and much more for connoisseurs of good cinema. UNN offers a selection of adventure films that will be remembered for a long time.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

In 1969, the legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones is going through a difficult period: he recently divorced his wife and lost his son, who died in Vietnam. Working as a professor at New York University, Jones is preparing to retire. He is outraged by the policy of the United States, which, in an effort to overtake the USSR in the space race, has sheltered numerous Nazi scientists. One of them is Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who now works for NASA. He has his own plans: to obtain an ancient artifact – Archimedes' Dial – and change the course of World War II. To prevent this dangerous plan from being realized, Indiana turns to his brave and determined goddaughter, Helena Shaw, for help.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Detective, Fantasy;

Country: USA;

Director: James Mangold;

Actors: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies.

The Lost City (2022)

After the death of her archaeologist husband, Loretta Sage leads a reclusive life, dedicating herself to writing romantic adventure novels. Her stories center on Dr. Angela Lovemore and the desperate adventurer Dash McMahon, whose image is embodied on book covers and at public events by the charismatic actor and modern sex symbol Alan Caprison. However, everything changes when eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax kidnaps Loretta, hoping to use her help to find the legendary treasures of a lost city. Convinced that he can be a hero not only on the pages of books, Alan embarks on a dangerous journey to save Loretta...

Genre: Action, Melodrama, Comedy, Adventure;

Country: USA;

Directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee;

Actors: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt.

Fountain of Youth (2025)

Luke Pardue and his sister Charlotte embark on a quest for the Fountain of Youth at the behest of the terminally ill businessman Owen Carver. The legendary artifact is their last hope. However, the path turns out to be full of dangers: the heroes are hunted by the mysterious Esme, as well as Thai criminals whom Luke once harmed. Despite numerous threats, the brother and sister act as a well-coordinated team. They manage to find the Fountain, but the main question arises: should they use its power?

Genre: Adventure, Detective, Fantasy, Action;

Country: USA;

Director: Guy Ritchie;

Actors: Natalie Portman, John Krasinski, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Carmen Ejogo, Laz Alonso, Stanley Tucci, Ellie Condron, Donnie Baxter.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

The film's events take place in 1916. The story centers on the brave explorer Lily Houghton, who steals an ancient arrowhead from a closed British club. With the help of this artifact, she seeks to find a mysterious place in the Amazon jungle where an ancient tree grows with legendary healing flowers capable of making a breakthrough in medicine. Together with her brother MacGregor, Lily embarks on an expedition to South America, where she meets the desperate boat captain Frank Wolff, who agrees to accompany them on this dangerous journey.

Genre: Action, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Family;

Country: USA;

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra;

Actors: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Édgar Ramírez, Veronica Falcón.

Uncharted (2022)

Street bartender Nathan Drake is hired by adventurer Victor Sullivan, known as "Sully," to find the riches of Ferdinand Magellan himself, lost 500 years ago. And although Sully is skeptical of "young" adventurers, over time he still sees Drake as a good candidate for the role. But they are not the only ones who want to find the lost treasure; their rival is Santiago Moncada, who considers himself and his family to be Magellan's heirs.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Detective, Drama;

Countries: USA, Spain;

Director: Ruben Fleischer;