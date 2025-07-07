The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps

There are five prisoner-of-war camps operating in Ukraine. There are enough Russian prisoners for exchanges.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov to a journalist of UNN.

Number of camps for Russians

We have five camps operating, but the number of prisoners is restricted information. But there are enough of them (for exchanges - ed.). At the moment, the existing infrastructure fully copes with this task. - said Pikalov.

Detention of prisoners of war in Ukraine in special institutions

Russian prisoners are held not only in camps, but also in sections of institutions of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine. In 2022, 51 sections were established.

Prisoner camps are guarded. Proper living conditions are created for detainees, and medical care is organized.

There is also infrastructure for people with disabilities.

Work, leisure and communication with relatives

The Ministry of Justice reported that Russian prisoners are involved in work in sewing and woodworking workshops, kitchens, and also produce bags, furniture, Christmas tree decorations, etc.

Everyone who is able to work due to their health condition has the opportunity to perform paid work 6 days a week. The amount of payment is set in accordance with the Geneva Convention and amounts to at least a quarter of a Swiss franc per day.

In April 2025, the average earnings of Russian prisoners ranged from UAH 1,500 to UAH 2,000.

In addition, the institutions have libraries with books in various languages, rooms for watching TV, and sports grounds. Prisoners have the opportunity for intellectual development, leisure, games, and sports competitions.

Prisoners can contact religious figures or spiritual mentors upon request.

Protection of rights and international control

Ukraine fulfills its obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular the 1949 Geneva Convention, regarding the treatment of prisoners of war. The conditions of detention of Russian prisoners of war comply with the standards of international and national legislation.

To protect the rights of prisoners of war, representatives of Ukrainian state bodies and international missions, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, conduct regular monitoring visits. The institutions are equipped with generators, field kitchens, shelters, and function even in emergency situations.

Ukraine ensures the right to correspondence and phone calls with family. In May, the Ministry of Justice reported that prisoners of war sent and received over 6,500 letters, and used phone communication over 4,000 times. Parcels are also received — their number currently exceeds 6,500.

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Russia acts towards Ukrainian prisoners of war in contrast to Ukraine and violates all obligations stipulated by international humanitarian law. Among the violations of detention conditions, according to him, are, in particular, small areas.

As Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has repeatedly stated, there are still many places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in maximally unsuitable conditions.

We have cases where, in certain correctional colonies where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held, the practice of holding Ukrainian prisoners of war has changed for the better. Some report that physical torture has stopped, some say that they have started to feed them better. But we do not see that this has become widespread throughout the territory of the Russian Federation. There are still many places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in maximally unsuitable conditions. - Lubinets said.

Among the violations of detention conditions, according to him, are, in particular, small areas.

Prisoners can be held in a 15 square meter room where 10 people can be. It is even physically impossible to sleep there. There are cases when Ukrainian prisoners of war were not taken out into the fresh air for months, or even years.

There are cases when, in my opinion, prisoners and Russians suffering from tuberculosis are deliberately kept in the same room. - Lubinets stated.

During one of the exchanges, Ukrainian servicemen with severe illnesses were returned: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds, and chronic diseases. Some of those released were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

