The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps

Kyiv • UNN

 3991 views

Five camps for prisoners of war operate in Ukraine, as well as sections in institutions of the State Penitentiary Service. There are enough Russian prisoners for exchanges; they are involved in paid labor and have proper conditions of detention.

The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps

There are five prisoner-of-war camps operating in Ukraine. There are enough Russian prisoners for exchanges.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Yevhen Pikalov to a journalist of UNN.

Number of camps for Russians

We have five camps operating, but the number of prisoners is restricted information. But there are enough of them (for exchanges - ed.). At the moment, the existing infrastructure fully copes with this task.

- said Pikalov.

Detention of prisoners of war in Ukraine in special institutions

Russian prisoners are held not only in camps, but also in sections of institutions of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine. In 2022, 51 sections were established.

Prisoner camps are guarded. Proper living conditions are created for detainees, and medical care is organized.

There is also infrastructure for people with disabilities.

Work, leisure and communication with relatives

The Ministry of Justice reported that Russian prisoners are involved in work in sewing and woodworking workshops, kitchens, and also produce bags, furniture, Christmas tree decorations, etc.

Everyone who is able to work due to their health condition has the opportunity to perform paid work 6 days a week. The amount of payment is set in accordance with the Geneva Convention and amounts to at least a quarter of a Swiss franc per day.

In April 2025, the average earnings of Russian prisoners ranged from UAH 1,500 to UAH 2,000.

In addition, the institutions have libraries with books in various languages, rooms for watching TV, and sports grounds. Prisoners have the opportunity for intellectual development, leisure, games, and sports competitions.

Prisoners can contact religious figures or spiritual mentors upon request.

Eight stages of a major exchange: Zelenskyy stated that hundreds of Ukrainians have returned since June06.07.25, 13:04 • 1741 view

Protection of rights and international control

Ukraine fulfills its obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular the 1949 Geneva Convention, regarding the treatment of prisoners of war. The conditions of detention of Russian prisoners of war comply with the standards of international and national legislation.

To protect the rights of prisoners of war, representatives of Ukrainian state bodies and international missions, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, conduct regular monitoring visits. The institutions are equipped with generators, field kitchens, shelters, and function even in emergency situations.

Ukraine ensures the right to correspondence and phone calls with family. In May, the Ministry of Justice reported that prisoners of war sent and received over 6,500 letters, and used phone communication over 4,000 times. Parcels are also received — their number currently exceeds 6,500.

Communication with Russia for transferring letters and parcels to prisoners of war is maintained, but there are manipulations - Ombudsman02.07.25, 15:00 • 1159 views

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Russia acts towards Ukrainian prisoners of war in contrast to Ukraine and violates all obligations stipulated by international humanitarian law. Among the violations of detention conditions, according to him, are, in particular, small areas.

As Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has repeatedly stated, there are still many places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in maximally unsuitable conditions

We have cases where, in certain correctional colonies where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held, the practice of holding Ukrainian prisoners of war has changed for the better. Some report that physical torture has stopped, some say that they have started to feed them better. But we do not see that this has become widespread throughout the territory of the Russian Federation. There are still many places where Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in maximally unsuitable conditions.

- Lubinets said.  

Among the violations of detention conditions, according to him, are, in particular, small areas.

Prisoners can be held in a 15 square meter room where 10 people can be. It is even physically impossible to sleep there. There are cases when Ukrainian prisoners of war were not taken out into the fresh air for months, or even years.

There are cases when, in my opinion, prisoners and Russians suffering from tuberculosis are deliberately kept in the same room.

- Lubinets stated.

During one of the exchanges, Ukrainian servicemen with severe illnesses were returned: amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, shrapnel wounds, and chronic diseases. Some of those released were diagnosed with hepatitis and tuberculosis.

The Ombudsman's Office has received almost 30,000 appeals regarding violations of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets 01.05.25, 11:22 • 8931 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
International Committee of the Red Cross
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
