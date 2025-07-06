Eight stages of a major exchange: Zelenskyy stated that hundreds of Ukrainians have returned since June

Eight stages of a large exchange have taken place. Since the beginning of June, hundreds of Ukrainians have returned home. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

The President reported that young people, defenders of Mariupol, those who held the defense in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were returned. Wounded, seriously ill. Those who were considered missing.

Most of them had been in captivity since 2022. And not only military personnel. Ukraine also returned civilians. This is the result of efforts made by a large Ukrainian team. We continue, and will work, until we return everyone, all without exception - the President emphasized.

Addition

On July 4, it was reported that Ukraine conducted another exchange after agreements in Istanbul and returned Ukrainian defenders, including those from Mariupol, and civilians, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

