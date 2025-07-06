$41.720.00
Eight stages of a major exchange: Zelenskyy stated that hundreds of Ukrainians have returned since June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 479 views

President Zelenskyy reported on eight stages of a major exchange, as a result of which hundreds of Ukrainians have returned since June. Among them are defenders of Mariupol, military personnel, and civilians who had been in captivity since 2022.

Eight stages of a major exchange: Zelenskyy stated that hundreds of Ukrainians have returned since June

Eight stages of a large exchange have taken place. Since the beginning of June, hundreds of Ukrainians have returned home. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Eight stages of a large exchange. Since the beginning of June, hundreds of our people have returned home

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President reported that young people, defenders of Mariupol, those who held the defense in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions were returned. Wounded, seriously ill. Those who were considered missing.

Most of them had been in captivity since 2022. And not only military personnel. Ukraine also returned civilians. This is the result of efforts made by a large Ukrainian team. We continue, and will work, until we return everyone, all without exception

- the President emphasized. 

Addition

On July 4, it was reported that Ukraine conducted another exchange after agreements in Istanbul and returned Ukrainian defenders, including those from Mariupol, and civilians, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

It is most difficult for Ukraine to return civilian hostages due to the lack of proper mechanisms - Lubinets02.07.25, 17:00 • 985 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
