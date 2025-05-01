The Ombudsman's Office has received almost 30,000 appeals regarding violations of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war - Lubinets

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that last year his office received 29,957 appeals regarding violations of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation. Lubinets said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.

During each return of prisoners, my employees are present on the spot. They look at the condition in which our heroes are returned to us and record the facts of violations of the rights of prisoners of war by the Russian Federation. The total number of appeals I received in this area is 29,957 - said Lubinets.

Lubinets also noted that last year he received 13.5 thousand appeals from active military personnel.

Separately, I want to draw attention to the fact that in 2024 I received more than 13.5 thousand appeals regarding violations of rights from active military personnel. More than 1,200 appeals from veterans - said Lubinets.

Addition

Lubinets reported that the Ukrainian and Russian sides on the eve of Easter began handing over letters from families and parcels from the International Committee of the Red Cross to prisoners of war.

Dmytro Lubinets reported that Russia is trying to obtain data on Ukrainian children through charitable foundations. They are interested in the personal data of children in the TOT, the logistics of the return, which may threaten operations.