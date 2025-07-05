Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert

Almost a year after the announcement of the long-awaited Oasis reunion, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher played their first joint concert in 16 years, writes UNN with reference to The Independent.

The once-feuding brothers kicked off their tour at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, July 4, with subsequent concerts scheduled across the UK, United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and South America.

Thousands of fans gathered at the stadium in Cardiff to watch the rock band, which broke up after a backstage fight in 2009. They performed hits such as "Morning Glory", "Supersonic", "Half the World Away" and "Stand by Me".

At one point, Liam Gallagher joked about the ticket price scandal that erupted when the tour was announced last August. "Are you having a good time, then?" he said, asking, "Is it worth the £40,000 (almost UAH 2.3 million - ed.) you paid for the ticket?"

In the UK, Oasis were supported by The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, who called it a "historic night," and Liverpool band Cast.