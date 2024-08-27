The Gallagher brothers confirmed the return of Oasis 15 years after the breakup

Liam and Noel Gallagher have confirmed their return to the stage as part of Oasis after days of fan excitement. Concerts have already been announced for July and August 2025.

“This is it, it's happening,” the Gallagher brothers wrote on the social network, thus announcing to fans around the world the 2025 reunion tour dates of Oasis.

At 8 a.m. UK time today, three reports confirmed that the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, have put aside their differences that caused the band to split 15 years ago.

This proved to be a confirmation of the fans' speculations, which were fueled by the Gallaghers' previous posts on their social media.

The guns fell silent. The stars have aligned. The long wait is over. Come to the concerts. They won't show it on TV - wrote the leaders of Oasis.

However, there was no particular reason for reconciliation. They are not going to write new music yet. It's just that Liam and Noel “gradually realized that the time had come”.

It has already been announced for July and August 2025. The UK and Ireland tour will take place in the arenas of London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

For reference

“Founded in 1991 in Manchester, UK, Oasis is widely recognized primarily for two albums that contributed to the development of so-called “Brit-pop”.

In 1994, they released their first album, Definitely Maybe, which turns three decades old this Thursday, featuring such iconic songs from their career as Live Forever, Cigarettes, and Rock 'n' Roll Star.

The difficult relationship led to the termination of the partnership between the Gallagher brothers in 2009.

The fight between Liam and Noel started in the locker room. It is reported that in the midst of the disagreement, Liam broke one of Noel's favorite guitars (which will be sold at auction in 2022 for 385 thousand euros).

François Misonier, the then general director of the Rock en Seine festival, explained to the press: “For reasons unknown to us, a fight broke out between the two brothers. Noel left the festival, and no one could convince him to return.

That same night, Noel posted an explanation on the band's website: “It is with some sadness and great relief that I am announcing that I am leaving Oasis. People will write and say whatever they want, but it's not possible to continue working with Liam for another day.

The fact that Oasis will reunite after years of conflict has caused an emotional reaction from fans, which continues to grow in the comments to the post.

“We won, we won”; ‘Absolutely epic’; ‘This is history, it's happening here and now, it's history’.

