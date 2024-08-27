The Gallagher brothers confirmed the return of Oasis 15 years after the breakup

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127983 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132815 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218491 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163850 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159314 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145686 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112679 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196600 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105229 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 91019 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107915 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104751 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 78881 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 64887 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218491 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209283 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222968 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210653 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44203 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 64887 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154261 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153251 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157168 views
Actual
The Gallagher brothers confirmed the return of Oasis 15 years after the breakup

The Gallagher brothers confirmed the return of Oasis 15 years after the breakup

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85732 views

Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced the return of Oasis after a 15-year hiatus. The band's reunion tour is scheduled for July-August 2025, with concerts in the UK and Ireland.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have confirmed their return to the stage as part of Oasis after days of fan excitement. Concerts have already been announced for July and August 2025.

UNN writes with a link to Oasis' Instagram page and BBC News.

“This is it, it's happening,” the Gallagher brothers wrote on the social network, thus announcing to fans around the world the 2025 reunion tour dates of Oasis.

At 8 a.m. UK time today, three reports confirmed that the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, have put aside their differences that caused the band to split 15 years ago.

This proved to be a confirmation of the fans' speculations, which were fueled by the Gallaghers' previous posts on their social media.

The guns fell silent. The stars have aligned. The long wait is over. Come to the concerts. They won't show it on TV

- wrote the leaders of Oasis.
Image

However, there was no particular reason for reconciliation. They are not going to write new music yet. It's just that Liam and Noel “gradually realized that the time had come”.

It has already been announced for July and August 2025. The UK and Ireland tour will take place in the arenas of London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

For reference

“Founded in 1991 in Manchester, UK, Oasis is widely recognized primarily for two albums that contributed to the development of so-called “Brit-pop”.

In 1994, they released their first album, Definitely Maybe, which turns three decades old this Thursday, featuring such iconic songs from their career as Live Forever, Cigarettes, and Rock 'n' Roll Star.

Image

The difficult relationship led to the termination of the partnership between the Gallagher brothers in 2009.

The Crow remake with Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs: not great, but doomed to cult status - media23.08.24, 18:04 • 79616 views

The fight between Liam and Noel started in the locker room. It is reported that in the midst of the disagreement, Liam broke one of Noel's favorite guitars (which will be sold at auction in 2022 for 385 thousand euros).

François Misonier, the then general director of the Rock en Seine festival, explained to the press: “For reasons unknown to us, a fight broke out between the two brothers. Noel left the festival, and no one could convince him to return.

The 1975 are being sued for a concert in Malaysia with a kiss from the vocalist31.07.24, 18:37 • 94529 views

That same night, Noel posted an explanation on the band's website: “It is with some sadness and great relief that I am announcing that I am leaving Oasis. People will write and say whatever they want, but it's not possible to continue working with Liam for another day.

The fact that Oasis will reunite after years of conflict has caused an emotional reaction from fans, which continues to grow in the comments to the post.

Image

“We won, we won”; ‘Absolutely epic’; ‘This is history, it's happening here and now, it's history’.

Recall

[UNN reported that the Gallagher Brothers hinted at an Oasis reunion.

In Vienna , three concerts of Taylor Swift were canceled due to the threat of terrorist attacks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising