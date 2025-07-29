Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded

As a result of the Russian air strike on the colony, 16 convicts were killed and 44 wounded, the Ministry of Justice clarified the data on the Russian shelling of the Bilenkivska correctional colony on Tuesday, UNN writes.

As a result of the strike, 16 convicts died, 44 people were injured and hospitalized in local hospitals, more than 50 victims received medical assistance on the spot. Information on the victims is constantly being updated. - reported the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice indicated that "on July 28, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out an air strike on the territory of the Bilenkivska correctional colony using four guided aerial bombs (KABs)".

"According to the available information, as a result of the enemy attack, significant destruction occurred: the institution's headquarters; the quarantine area; the institution's dining room was completely destroyed," the Ministry of Justice reported.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice reported that "as a result of the strike, 17 convicts were killed, and another 42 were injured".