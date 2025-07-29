$41.800.02
ukenru
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 12697 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
06:30 AM • 50406 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 30322 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 44888 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 136079 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 77366 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 150146 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 67999 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 61033 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 52103 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the wounded July 29, 12:46 AM • 26847 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged July 29, 01:17 AM • 36379 views
Director of a private company embezzled almost half a million UAH on modular homes for victims July 29, 03:15 AM • 25014 views
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN 08:39 AM • 22561 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded 09:49 AM • 14604 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare 06:30 AM • 50451 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 136116 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods July 28, 01:41 PM • 114556 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know July 28, 12:53 PM • 129914 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 150165 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known July 28, 12:41 PM • 89092 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch July 27, 02:42 PM • 143256 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC July 26, 01:43 PM • 80485 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con July 26, 12:13 PM • 79292 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign July 26, 11:00 AM • 73912 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14863 views

As a result of the Russian air strike on the Bilenkivska correctional colony on July 28, 2025, 16 convicts died, and 44 were hospitalized. The headquarters, quarantine unit, and dining hall of the institution were destroyed.

Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded

As a result of the Russian air strike on the colony, 16 convicts were killed and 44 wounded, the Ministry of Justice clarified the data on the Russian shelling of the Bilenkivska correctional colony on Tuesday, UNN writes.

As a result of the strike, 16 convicts died, 44 people were injured and hospitalized in local hospitals, more than 50 victims received medical assistance on the spot. Information on the victims is constantly being updated.

- reported the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice indicated that "on July 28, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out an air strike on the territory of the Bilenkivska correctional colony using four guided aerial bombs (KABs)".

"According to the available information, as a result of the enemy attack, significant destruction occurred: the institution's headquarters; the quarantine area; the institution's dining room was completely destroyed," the Ministry of Justice reported.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice reported that "as a result of the strike, 17 convicts were killed, and another 42 were injured".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
