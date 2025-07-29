$41.800.02
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3386 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine assured that there is no threat to the population of the Zaporizhzhia region, although the monitoring of the situation continues. Air measurements showed 0.14 µSv/h, which is normal, despite the recorded increase in radiation levels in Zaporizhzhia during gusts of wind from the occupied territories.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has provided an official assessment of the radiation level in the Zaporizhzhia region. They assured that there is currently no threat to the population, but monitoring of the situation continues, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As of 21:20, the radiation, chemical, and biological protection unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted air measurements. The condition is within the norm - 0.14 µSv/h. The radiation background across the country is stable — there is no threat to the population 

- reported the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also noted that monitoring of the situation regarding radiation contamination continues.

Delivered

In Zaporizhzhia, an increase in radiation levels was recorded during gusts of wind from the temporarily occupied territories. This is happening against the backdrop of provocative rumors about the ZNPP being spread by Russian invaders.

Zaporizhzhia, small market area, 7:00 PM. While the wind was blowing, the radiation level increased. The wind was from the occupied territory 

- reported Petro Andryushchenko, Head of the "Center for the Study of Occupation."

Smoke in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is caused by a forest fire at a safe distance. The power lines connecting the ZNPP to Ukraine's energy system are operating stably, ensuring reliable external power supply to the plant.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
