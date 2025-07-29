Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant

In August, gardeners continue sowing: greens, radishes, late vegetables, and green manures appear on the beds. This month is a chance to get a second harvest before the first frosts and at the same time prepare the soil for the next season. UNN will tell you how best to use the last month of summer for planting, and on which days it is better to plant.

Sowing in August: what you need to know

August is a transitional month between the summer harvest and preparation for autumn sowing. This month, it is better to plant crops with a short growing season - in particular, various greens such as spinach, lettuce, or aromatic herbs.

During August 2025, the celestial satellite will pass through the following stages:

waxing Moon: August 1-8 and 24-31;

full: August 9;

waning Moon: August 10-22;

new moon: August 23.

Favorable days for planting

In general, favorable days for sowing/planting vegetable crops are August 1-7, 10, 11, 15, 16, 19, 20, 26-31:

August 1, 2 - good for sowing greens, radishes, salads, cabbage for autumn harvest;

August 5-7 - excellent days for transplanting berry bushes and seedlings;

August 10, 11 - sowing root crops, especially daikon, radish, beetroot;

August 14-16 - updating salad and spinach beds;

August 21-23 - favorable days for sowing green manures, spinach, dill;

August 7, 28 - good days for transplanting perennials and soil cultivation.

Unfavorable days for sowing, planting, and transplanting any plants are August 8, 9, 22-24.

It should be noted that the full moon (August 9) and new moon (August 23) are considered particularly unfavorable for new plantings.

On unfavorable days in August, according to the lunar sowing calendar, it is better to refrain from sowing and transplanting plants. Instead, focus on other tasks, such as: soil preparation, tree pruning, pest and disease control, as well as watering and fertilizing plants.

Garden care

When it comes to garden care, it is also worth using the lunar calendar, because the moon affects garden crops, as well as vegetables. Favorable days in this case are as follows:

August 8, 9, 12-14, 22-24 - weeding and other soil cultivation;

August 1, 2, 6, 7, 15, 16, 19, 20, 26-30 - seed germination;

August 6, 7, 15, 16, 26, 27 - pricking out, thinning;

August 1, 2, 10, 11, 19, 20, 28-30 - watering;

August 10, 11, 19, 20 - seed collection;

August 1-7, 12-16, 21-31 - harvesting;

August 12-18, 21-24 - canning, drying;

August 3-7, 19, 20, 31 - salting and pickling.

